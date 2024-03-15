Bengaluru Namma Metro's Phase 3 covering entire ORR to be complete by 2028

In good news for commuters in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday gave a green signal for the commencement of construction work required for phase 3 of the Namma Metro railway network in the city. Authorities also set a deadline to complete the project by 2028, which is estimated to cost ₹15,611 crore, according to news agency PTI. Bengaluru's Namma Metro railway. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Bengaluru, infamous for its traffic congestions and infrastructure fails, depends on mass transit systems like the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's (BMRCL) Namma Metro to limit jams and allow smooth vehicular movement on the daily.

Phase 3, coming up along the entire stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), is expected to run along a distance of 44.65 kilometres (km).

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda spoke to the media about the works being undertaken in this regard and said the first metro rail line under phase 3 will be constructed from Hebbal to JP Nagar, around 32.15 kms long.

The second line will touch areas including Gorguntepalya, Magadi Road, Mysuru Road and reach JP Nagar. Phase 3 will also run along Hosahalli to Magadi Road and then to Kadabagere, which roughly makes up the remaining 12.5 kms.

“It will pass from JP Nagar to Silk Board, Silk Board to KR Puram, and from KR Puram to Hebbal. It will continue from Hebbal and will cross Tumakuru Road from near Dr Rajkumar’s memorial and will cross Magadi Road, Mysuru Road, Kanakapura Road and join JP Nagar. It will cover the entire Outer Ring Road,” The Revenue Minister, Gowda, said, as quoted by the agency.

The Centre has also given a thumbs up for the expansion of the line and a feasibility test has also been conducted, he added.

“The BMRCL has said in its note that it can finish (Phase-3) by 2028. The state government will bear 80 to 85 per cent cost of the project. We expect 13 to 15 per cent from the Centre,” He further stated.

