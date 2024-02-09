Bengaluru airport metro works are on track, Phase 2 will be done by 2025: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the government aims to wrap up phase 2 of Namma Metro construction by 2025. He also said that he directed BMRCL officials to speed up the airport route metro line construction. Bengaluru airport metro works are on track, Phase 2 will be done by 2025: DKS

Speaking to reporters about metro works on Thursday, DK Shivakumar said, “The Reach 6 of the second phase will be ready by 2025, and it will be open for public use in the same year. The work is progressing well, and we are sure about reaching the deadlines.”

He also said the Bengaluru metro is of global standards and called it ‘better than Delhi metro’. “Namma Metro has lived up to international standards and is any day better than the Delhi Metro. We have not compromised quality, passenger comfort and convenience at any stage. Metro is the future of Bengaluru," he added.

DK Shivakumar also said that the work for the airport line is going on, and the land acquisition for the airport line is going on, and land acquisition has also been done. He further said, “The work is progressing fast. We have instructed them to build two levels wherever pillars have not been cast yet. One level will be used for the road and the other for the Metro. The BBMP and BMRCL will work on this jointly. The cost of the flyover will be borne by the BBMP while BMRCL will take care of the Metro project cost. This will likely go a long way in helping resolve the regular traffic chaos in Bengaluru. I had seen similar projects in Nagpur as well."

Meanwhile, Namma Metro’s Yellow Line is all set to get its first driverless train, and the prototype train has already been delivered from China. The prototype train will be used to conduct trial runs on the Yellow line and a report will be submitted to the BMRCL officials for further approval. A team of Chinese engineers will assemble this train in coming weeks.