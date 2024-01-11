close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru's Namma Metro records two crore footfalls in December 2023. Details

Bengaluru's Namma Metro records two crore footfalls in December 2023. Details

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jan 11, 2024 01:13 PM IST

Average daily ridership of Bengaluru metro increases by 30% after launch of Purple Line

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro recorded two crore footfalls in December 2023, announced the metro department. This is said to be the highest monthly ridership for Namma Metro, ever since it was launched, and it also saw a spike in average daily ridership.

PM Narendra Modi formally launches Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line operations

According to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation, the metro trains ferried 2,13,34,076 passengers in December. The average daily ridership stood at 6,88,196, roughly 30 per cent higher than in January 2023. The Namma Metro’s ridership went up after the launch of the Purple Line, connecting busy east Bengaluru to central and south Bengaluru. In January 2023, the average daily ridership of Bengaluru metro was only 5.3 lakh.

During the launch of Purple Line, BMRCL expected the increase in ridership would be at least between 70,000 to 1 lakh people but it has only risen to roughly 60,000 passengers per day.

A total of six coaches were set to operate on the purple line with 180 trips every day, making the commute easy for those who work in Whitefield and surrounding areas. The train frequency was set according to the peak hours to manage the high footfalls.

During morning peak hours, trains run with a frequency of 5 to 10 minutes on the purple line. A train will be available every three minutes between Majestic station and MG Road. During non-peak hours, trains will be available with a frequency of 8 to 15 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally dedicated the full operations of Bengaluru metro’s Purple Line to the people of the IT capital by inaugurating two pending stretches, Baiyappanahalli – KR Puram and Kengeri – Challaghatta, on October 20. The Purple Line operations started on October 9 without much fanfare or an inaugural event.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
