In a formal virtual inaugural event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the full operations of Bengaluru metro’s Purple Line to people of the IT capital by inaugurating two pending stretches, Baiyappanahalli – KR Puram and Kengeri – Challaghatta. The Purple Line operations started on October 9, without much fanfare or inaugural event and on Friday, the formal inauguration took place. PM Narendra Modi formally launches Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line operations

Also Read - Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line begins its full operations: 5 things to know

Speaking at the event, PM Narendra Modi said, “With the Purple Line operations, the connectivity to Bengaluru’s IT hub will be enhanced and two metro stretches will provide a swift travel experience to the people of Bengaluru.” Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar also participated in the virtual inaugural event.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan earlier said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed a special concern towards this Purple Line and directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials to launch it immediately. In an X post, he said, “PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has directed BMRCL to commence services on the new stretches of the #PurpleLine (Challaghatta to Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield), without postponing operations for a formal inauguration ceremony with VIP presence.”

Ever since the operations of the Purple Line began, the footfall of Namma Metro has been spiking. Over seven lakh people are using Bengaluru’s metro transport every day on weekdays and weekends the footfalls are recording somewhere between five to six lakhs per day.

The Karnataka transport department has also launched 37 feeder bus services from KR Puram metro station. These feeder buses will operate from the KR Puram metro station towards the Outer Ring Road till Silk Board, which has many IT parks and often suffers from severe traffic snarls. The frequency of these feeder buses is set as per the morning and evening peak hours. During peak hours, feeder buses will be available on the route every five minutes and during non-peak hours, the buses will be available every eight minutes.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON