Rahul Gandhi demands accountability as NTA announces re-conduct of UGC-NET

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government and demanded that the National Testing Agency (NTA)’s leadership be held accountable after the agency said it would re-conduct the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) for English, commerce and sociology. He said that Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union education minister on July 25 after student protests against examination irregularities was not the last step but only the first. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' gathering at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on August 8. (PTI/FILE)

In a post on X, Gandhi addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to look at what his NTA has just done. “UGC-NET exams for sociology, English and commerce were held between 22 and 30 June. Nearly two months later, NTA has cancelled all three because it set faulty papers and repeated old questions. Thousands of candidates who prepared for years, filled forms, paid the fees, and travelled to distant centres must now do it all again in September. NTA makes the mistake, but the student serves the sentence.”

He said this is no longer an education system but an “extraction machine”. “It takes your money, your years, your mental health, and your confidence and returns nothing. Not even a job. NTA still won’t answer the real question - were these papers leaked before the exam?”