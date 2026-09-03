New Secretariat-Assembly complex, Olympic City, Motor Sports City: CM Vijay's big plans for Tamil Nadu

In a major push for administration and infrastructure, Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced plans to establish a new integrated Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex. He also informed that the state government will set up a Tamil Nadu Olympic City and a Motor Sports City in Chennai. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on Thursday also announced the establishment of a world-class Tamil Nadu Olympic City in Chennai. (File Photo/ANI)

These three major developmental initiatives aim to boost the state's infrastructure and global standing.

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New Secretariat-Assembly complex The proposed Secretariat-cum-Assembly complex will span 20 lakh square feet and will consolidate all state government departments, news agency PTI reported. The complex will be established at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore. The "eco-friendly" facility will feature:

It will have conference halls and public service centers.

Advanced facilities such as fire safety systems and accessibility infrastructure for persons with disabilities.

The complex will feature ample vehicle parking and modern facilities for government staff. The historical buildings within Fort St. George will be preserved as a heritage site for future generations.

"The new project, estimated at ₹1,200 crore, will span 20 lakh square feet in Chennai, integrating all government departments into a modern, accessible, and eco-friendly facility while preserving the heritage of the existing Fort St. George," Vijay said.

The chief minister added, "The government has control only over a small portion (approximately 4 acres) of the 107-acre Fort St. George campus, as the rest is managed by the Defence and the Archaeological Survey of India."

He also explained that in order to ensure efficient administration, it is necessary to consolidate all government departments into one modern and accessible complex.

"To ensure efficient, world-class administration for the coming century, it is necessary to consolidate all government departments into one modern, accessible, and eco-friendly complex," Vijay stated.

A precise location for the construction site within the city was not specified.

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Tamil Nadu Olympic City Vijay announced the establishment of a Tamil Nadu Olympic City in Chennai and said that it will be developed by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority.

The Olympic City aims to create an integrated sports hub that provides athletes with advanced training and support facilities, news agency ANI reported.

Key highlights will include: The Olympic City will feature world-class sports arenas.

It will have state-of-the-art sporting equipment

The facility will also include dedicated Sports Science and Sports Medicine centres.

It will also have a High Performance Training Centre. The facility will feature modern infrastructure like accommodation for sportspersons and coaches.

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Motorsports city in Tamil Nadu Chief minister Vijay announced the establishment of a Motor Sports City in Chennai to host Formula 1-4 races.

(with inputs from agencies)