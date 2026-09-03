Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday unveiled plans to establish a new Assembly-cum-Secretariat integrated complex for ₹1,200 crore in Chennai, signalling the administration's decision to move out of the historic Fort St George. TN CM Vijay unveils plans for new Secretariat-Assembly complex

This modern integrated complex will house all state government departments and will be established at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore on a built-up area of 20 lakh sq ft, he said.

Making a slew of announcements under Rule 110 in the Assembly, the CM informed that the state government would set up Tamil Nadu Olympic City, and Motor Sports City, in Chennai.

The Chief Minister announced three major developmental initiatives to boost the state's infrastructure and global standing.

He said the government aims to replace the current, fragmented administrative set up at Fort St. George with a new, state-of-the-art administrative complex as the current location faces space constraints and historical preservation limitations.

"The new project, estimated at ₹1,200 crore, will span 20 lakh square feet in Chennai, integrating all government departments into a modern, accessible, and eco-friendly facility while preserving the heritage of the existing Fort St. George," Vijay said, amidst thumping of tables by the Treasury.

On the space constraints at the existing location, Vijay said, "The government has control only over a small portion of the 107-acre Fort St. George campus, as the rest is managed by the Defence and the Archaeological Survey of India."

Over the last 40 years, the number of government departments, staff, and administrative responsibilities have increased significantly, leading to overcrowding in the current, ageing infrastructure.

"To ensure efficient, world-class administration for the coming century, it is necessary to consolidate all government departments into one modern, accessible, and eco-friendly complex," the Chief Minister explained.

The complex will include advanced facilities such as fire safety systems, accessibility features for individuals with disabilities, and will be built according to green building standards. On the amenities, he said it will feature ample parking, conference halls, public service centers, and modern facilities for government staff.

The facility will provide updated, modern amenities for government staff to enhance their working environment.

While the new complex is being built, the historical buildings within Fort St. George will be preserved as heritage sites for future generations.

Vijay, however, did not specify a precise location for the construction site within the city.

Incidentally, the M Karunanidhi-led 2006-11 DMK regime had shifted the Secretariat-Assembly complex to nearby Omandurar Government Estate, with legislature sessions also being held there for some time. However, the subsequent AIADMK government, led by J Jayalalithaa, later converted the building into a multi-speciality hospital and returned to Fort St George.

Earlier, the AIADMK also planned to shift the Secretariat elsewhere, but the plan did not materialise.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.