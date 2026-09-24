Why is Alanna Smith not playing tonight vs Storm? Is Wings star injured? Know reason behind her absence

Smith is dealing with a lower-left-leg injury and will miss another game as she continues to recover. The Wings have now listed her as out for multiple contests, with the latest injury report again showing no clear return date.

The forward has remained sidelined since the WNBA resumed following the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup break, with the Wings yet to provide a timeline for her return.

However, Dallas will be without one of its key contributors for the road matchup, as Alanna Smith has been ruled out once again.

The Dallas Wings are set to close out the regular season against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday night, with the team looking to carry some momentum into the playoffs despite already securing a postseason berth.

The injury became an issue during her time with Australia at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

Smith was forced to leave the tournament after suffering the lower-leg problem during the group stage, keeping her from taking part in the remainder of Australia's campaign.

The Wings star's most recent appearance came against the Connecticut Sun in August, when she finished with seven points and two rebounds.

Smith’s contribution this season The 30-year-old forward has appeared in 32 games for the Wings this season, including 18 starts. She has averaged 6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assist while playing 17.9 minutes per contest.

Also read | Sophie Cunningham sends blunt message on Enes Kanter Freedom’s ‘WNBA stunt’: ‘I’m trying to just really…’

Although she has not been among Dallas' highest-minute players, Smith has provided value on the defensive end and on the boards. Her continued absence leaves the Wings waiting to see whether she can return in time to contribute during their postseason run.

Wings dealing with more absences Dallas will also be without Alysha Clark, who is sidelined with a facial injury suffered in Monday's loss. The game against Seattle will mark her first absence since Aug. 9.

Costanza Verona is also unavailable for personal reasons, while Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the season as she recovers from knee surgery.

Dallas looks to finish strong The Wings enter Wednesday's matchup at 26-17 after falling to the Phoenix Mercury on Monday. Paige Bueckers led Dallas with 30 points, five rebounds and seven assists in that loss, while Jessica Shepard posted 17 points, 19 rebounds and six assists.

Also read | Caitlin Clark's blunt 9-word response to Angel Reese friendship question goes viral

Dallas will now look to close the regular season on a positive note against Seattle before turning its attention fully toward the playoffs.