Why is Alanna Smith not playing tonight vs Storm? Is Wings star injured? Know reason behind her absence
Alanna Smith has remained sidelined since the WNBA resumed following the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup break.
The Dallas Wings are set to close out the regular season against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday night, with the team looking to carry some momentum into the playoffs despite already securing a postseason berth.
However, Dallas will be without one of its key contributors for the road matchup, as Alanna Smith has been ruled out once again.
Why is Alanna Smith not playing?
The forward has remained sidelined since the WNBA resumed following the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup break, with the Wings yet to provide a timeline for her return.
Smith is dealing with a lower-left-leg injury and will miss another game as she continues to recover. The Wings have now listed her as out for multiple contests, with the latest injury report again showing no clear return date.
The injury became an issue during her time with Australia at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.
Smith was forced to leave the tournament after suffering the lower-leg problem during the group stage, keeping her from taking part in the remainder of Australia's campaign.
The Wings star's most recent appearance came against the Connecticut Sun in August, when she finished with seven points and two rebounds.
Smith’s contribution this season
The 30-year-old forward has appeared in 32 games for the Wings this season, including 18 starts. She has averaged 6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assist while playing 17.9 minutes per contest.
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Although she has not been among Dallas' highest-minute players, Smith has provided value on the defensive end and on the boards. Her continued absence leaves the Wings waiting to see whether she can return in time to contribute during their postseason run.
Wings dealing with more absences
Dallas will also be without Alysha Clark, who is sidelined with a facial injury suffered in Monday's loss. The game against Seattle will mark her first absence since Aug. 9.
Costanza Verona is also unavailable for personal reasons, while Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the season as she recovers from knee surgery.
Dallas looks to finish strong
The Wings enter Wednesday's matchup at 26-17 after falling to the Phoenix Mercury on Monday. Paige Bueckers led Dallas with 30 points, five rebounds and seven assists in that loss, while Jessica Shepard posted 17 points, 19 rebounds and six assists.
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Dallas will now look to close the regular season on a positive note against Seattle before turning its attention fully toward the playoffs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More