Caitlin Clark's blunt 9-word response to Angel Reese friendship question goes viral

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese entered the WNBA as two of the biggest names in the 2024 draft class, carrying a rivalry that had already captured widespread attention during their college careers. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have shared the court and locker room while representing Team USA. (AP Photo)

That perception was shaped in part by Reese and LSU defeating Clark and Iowa in the 2023 national championship game. Reese celebrated the victory by pointing toward her ring finger during the closing moments, while another widely remembered moment saw her use the John Cena “can't see me” gesture.

Their transition to the WNBA only kept the rivalry narrative alive, with fans and media often viewing the two as fierce competitors rather than friends.

However, their time together with Team USA has offered a different picture. Clark and Reese have shared the court and locker room while representing the national team, with their chemistry becoming evident in several moments.

What did Clark reply to Reese 's friendship question? Clark, however, appears uninterested in framing her relationship with Reese as either a new friendship or an ongoing rivalry.

After Team USA defeated France to win the FIBA Women's World Cup gold medal, Clark was asked during the postgame news conference whether she and Reese were “friends now.”