Why are Vikings starting Carson Wentz over JJ McCarthy? QB decision sparks fan debate after Kyler Murray injury

The Minnesota Vikings were dealt an early setback in their season opener against the Green Bay Packers when quarterback Kyler Murray left the game with a concussion. With Murray unable to continue, head coach Kevin O'Connell turned to veteran backup Carson Wentz. Carson Wentz has emerged as the leading option to start in Week 2 against the Chicago Bear. (AP Photo) While the Vikings have yet to provide a timeline for Murray's return, Wentz has emerged as the leading option to start in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, according to FOX Sports. Minnesota's quarterback depth chart currently has Wentz ahead of J.J. McCarthy, who is listed as the team's third quarterback. Wentz over McCarthy triggers mixed reactions

Deep Dive Why did the Vikings choose Carson Wentz over J.J. McCarthy as the backup quarterback? What implications does Kyler Murray's concussion have on the Vikings' quarterback depth chart? How did Carson Wentz perform after replacing Kyler Murray in the game against the Packers?

The possibility of Wentz starting against Chicago has generated mixed reactions from fans, despite his strong performance in the opener against Green Bay. One user highlighted Wentz's value as a backup but questioned how he would fare against the Bears, writing, "Wentz is a good backup but he’s gonna get smoked this weekend." Another fan called for McCarthy to receive an opportunity, writing, "jj should be starting." One more user added, " if they want to win in Chicago you play J.J. McCarthy." Another fan supported Wentz as a starting option based on his production but raised concerns about his durability. "Should be the starting qb moving forward but his injury history concerns me,” the user tweeted.