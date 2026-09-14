Did Cam Skattebo get injured today? Giants RB's bloody nose vs Cowboys sparks concern among fans

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo sparked concern among fans during Sunday night's NFL clash against the Dallas Cowboys after television cameras showed him bleeding from the nose. Cam Skattebo stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. (Getty Images via AFP)

NFL reporter Anthony Rivardo shared a video of the RB writing, “Cam Skattebo bleeding from the nose after a missed facemask call. Refs gotta see that.” Replays and social media clips also showed the running back visibly upset as blood streamed from his nose.

One fan wrote on X, “Why hasn’t the Cam Skattebo injury been REPORTED yet?”

Also read: Cam Skattebo bleeds, shakes his head and backflips after strong start vs Cowboys

Bloody nose follows apparent missed facemask call NFL columnist Pat Leonard also posted that Skattebo was visibly frustrated after referees failed to penalize the Cowboys for the apparent facemask. Leonard noted that the missed call proved costly because it forced the Giants to punt instead of extending their drive.

He wrote, “Cam Skattebo upset that refs missed a face mask there. Costs Giants a punt.”

A Giants fan on X wrote, “Cam Skattebo’s face is bleeding from the cowboys DL raking him in the face but somehow it’s not a facemask.”

Neither the on-field officials nor the NFL immediately commented on the missed penalty during the game.

Despite the bloody nose, Skattebo remained in the game. Fans have expressed concern over his gameplay after seeing the apparent nosebleed.

A user on X wrote, “Cam Skattebo might have a concussion or something. He keeps shaking/twitching his head after every single play.”

Another fan wrote, “I bet Skattebo is injured or they’ll put him in for one drive in the 2h and take him out.”

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