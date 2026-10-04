Max Verstappen claims first win of year in chaotic Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen secured his and Red Bull's first win this year with an imperious drive Sunday in chaotic conditions in a storm-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates with his trophy on the podium after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Nine years after winning the last F1 race at the Sepang International Circuit, the 29-year-old Dutchman came through a wild afternoon of accidents and incidents for his 72nd victory and first since Abu Dhabi last year.

In a race of shifting tyre strategies, he came home 2.307 seconds ahead of championship leader Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton who took third after a thrilling recovery drive.

His Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc was fourth, having fallen to last place in the early laps, ahead of Isack Hadjar in the second Red Bull, McLaren's Oscar Piastri and the Racing Bull of Liam Lawson.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso finished a season-best eighth for Aston Martin ahead of world champion Lando Norris and Racing Bull rookie Arvid Lindblad.

The result extended Antonelli's lead to 84 points ahead of teammate George Russell, who retired after a late power failure under a safety car.

"It is really nice to win after the year we've had and all the progression we've made," said a delighted Verstappen.

"It was very hectic with a lot of different things, but we made the right call with the inters (intermediate tyres)."

Antonelli congratulated him and added: "It was the maximum we could have done. We struggled, but I am happy to come away with P2."

Russell, though, said he was "beyond disappointment" as luck deserted him late in the race.

"You've almost got to laugh... it's just so many times this season it's happened.

"I don't need to say I think it's gone but, of course, it's exceptionally unlikely and that's just the reality."

'Tough race' Hamilton was greeted by a roar from the big crowd.

"What a tough race that was," he said.

"I was more than a minute back after we made the wrong call on tyres at the start and everyone was pulling away."

The race had followed a protracted 100-minute delay following a tropical rainstorm, and began with half the field on intermediate tyres.

Both Mercedes promptly swamped Verstappen, Antonelli taking the lead in turn one, followed by Russell.

Hamilton, on soft slicks, had no grip and tumbled down the order from second on the grid as it became clear that the conditions remained treacherous.

It all changed on lap nine when Valtteri Bottas slid off into the gravel and the safety car was deployed, bringing nearly everyone in for dry tyres with Antonelli taking mediums and Verstappen softs.

Hamilton stayed out and upon the resumption Verstappen pounced to sweep round Antonelli and regain a lead he would not relinquish.

Hamilton continued his recovery, slicing through the field and by lap 23 had dispensed with Lawson to take fifth.

He closed up within six seconds of the Frenchman before the pair pitted on lap 31. "This tyre feels terrible," said Hamilton of his new mediums.

A late virtual and then full safety car saw everyone pit for fresh softs.

Russell's retirement enabled Hamilton to get on to the podium when he passed Hadjar in the final four-lap dash to the chequered flag.