Every COP summit promises to turn climate ambitions into actions. Yet the gap between the commitment and actions are very wide. COP30 in Belém last November did make some progress on climate finance without settling the details, and a proposed roadmap for moving away from fossil fuels was dropped from the final text. Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy and President of COP31 Negotiations, Chris Bowen, speaks during a press conference at the UN Climate Change Conference. (Reuters)

As negotiators meet in Antalya, Türkiye, for COP31, which runs until 20 November, the hope is that they will come up with clear and practical answers on how quickly fossil fuels will be phased down and how much climate finance will flow in the years ahead.

India’s need for power is growing with its economy, and the heatwaves of recent summers have pushed it up faster still, with peak demand reaching a record 270.8 GW on May 21, 2026.

The country has also been adding solar and wind capacity quickly, and by the end of July 2026, non-fossil sources made up more than 54% of installed capacity.

Coal, however, still produces most of the electricity India actually uses. In March 2026 the government approved a new climate pledge that commits India to cutting the emissions intensity of its GDP by 47% by 2035, measured against 2005 levels, and it has kept 2070 as the target year for net zero.

The rules around corporate sustainability in India have also changed a great deal. The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) and BRSR Core have pushed listed companies towards independently verified sustainability disclosures, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) now requires banks and non-banking finance companies to treat climate change as a financial risk and to take it into account in how they manage risk, including in their lending.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) rules have made producers and importers answerable for the waste their products create, while the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) sets emission intensity targets for heavy industries so that companies which beat their targets earn credits they can sell and those that fall short must buy credits or pay a penalty.

At the same time, government schemes such as PM Surya Ghar and PM E-DRIVE are helping many more households install rooftop solar, and many more buyers switch to electric vehicles.

The policy direction is helpful, but it is companies that have to put up the money. Cutting emissions calls for large investments that are made in stages over many years and take a long time to pay back, which is why the question we hear most often from chief financial officers today is what return they will actually get on their ESG spending.

That question has become harder to answer this year. The West Asia war that broke out in late February has pushed up the cost of oil, gas and freight, disrupted supply chains, and squeezed profit margins while making funding costlier for many Indian companies.

When margins are thin and money is expensive, long-term projects that are tied only to sustainability goals are usually the first to be postponed.

The difficulty also goes well beyond a company’s own factories and offices, because for most businesses more than half of their total emissions come from their supply chains, from suppliers they do not directly control.

A large share of those suppliers are MSMEs, which account for about a third of India’s GDP and nearly half of its exports, and which often have neither the data nor the technical know-how to measure their emissions. Customers have started asking for those numbers anyway. For anyone exporting to Europe, there is no way around it.

The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) has put a price on the carbon in imported steel, aluminium, cement and some other goods since January 2026. The bill for each shipment is based on the emissions that went into making it, so the European buyer needs those figures from its Indian supplier.

So, companies are being asked for more than they can easily give. Regulators and buyers want data and targets while finance teams hold back the money needed to meet them, and another round of reporting rules will not cut a single tonne of emissions.

The way out, in our experience, is to stop treating sustainability as a compliance task and to manage it as part of the business plan. The return the CFO is asking about often starts with the bills.

A plant that switches to renewable power and stops wasting energy costs less to run every month, and in a year when margins are this tight, that saving is often what persuades the board. Planning ahead for climate risk saves money as well.

A company that has worked out how a flood, a long heatwave or a new regulation could shut a plant or cut off a supply route can prepare for it, while one that has not tended to find out only after the losses have started.

There is a sales case too. If an Indian steel maker cannot give verified emissions figures for what it ships, its European customer has to fall back on the EU’s default values. Those usually lead to a higher carbon bill, so the supplier with good data often wins the order. Buyers outside Europe are asking for the same figures more and more often before they sign contracts.

Many customers also look at how much material a product uses and how easily it can be recycled. A company that does well on both has an advantage when it bids against rivals. Banks reward a good record too. On a sustainability-linked loan, the interest rate often comes down once the borrower meets the targets agreed at the start. The money saved can go into a new plant or into the day-to-day running of the business.

The work of ESG advisers has changed as well. Most of the companies we work with can now handle disclosure and carbon accounting themselves, and they come to us with a different question, which is what they should actually spend money on.

They want a strategy built around the risks they really face and what their investors, lenders and customers expect, along with a straight answer on which measures will pay off for the business and for the environment.

Giving that answer means going through the company’s data and comparing the different ways of cutting emissions by what each one costs and how much it achieves. After that, we help the company get its CCTS and CBAM numbers right, because approved outside checkers will go through them. We also help it find the right kind of loan or funding for each project, and we work with its suppliers, because most of a company’s emissions usually come from them.

Every project has to show a gain that the company can measure, just as it would for any other investment. That gain could be more profit or more sales, or a business that can keep running when something goes wrong, and for many exporters it is simply being able to keep selling to Europe.

For India and its industries, a useful result from Antalya would include a clear path for phasing down fossil fuels that takes account of the energy needs of fast-growing economies, along with climate finance that developing countries and their companies can count on, afford and actually get access to.

India would also gain a great deal from technology partnerships that lower the cost of energy storage, green hydrogen and clean manufacturing, and from carbon market rules that are accepted across borders, so that the work Indian companies do under the CCTS is recognised and rewarded in global trade.

Whatever the length of the final declaration, the real measure of COP31 for India will be whether an ordinary Indian manufacturer finds it easier, once the summit is over, to cut its emissions, stay competitive and raise the money for its next step towards cleaner production.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Prakhar Gupta, practice head, Sustainability & ESG, Ascentium India.