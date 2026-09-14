Is Jake Ferguson injured? Cowboys TE disappears vs Giants, leaving fantasy managers wondering, 'Is he even playing?'

A third user expressed , “I have Dak Prescott and Jake Ferguson in fantasy. I benched Caleb Williams. This game is torture.”

Another wrote on X, "Never again jake ferguson. He's actually invisible out there. Had to look up his number and everything."

The Cowboys tight end was active and on the field Sunday night, but his lack of involvement early in the game quickly became one of the biggest talking points among fantasy football managers.

Jake Ferguson had fantasy managers watching their lineups nervously during the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants.

One more fan reported, "Jake Ferguson with 0 receptions in the first half is INSANE!!"

Another commented, "Do we need to put up a missing person sign for Jake Ferguson?"

Ferguson struggles to get involved The 27-year-old tight end has established himself as one of the NFL's more reliable pass-catching players at his position. He was particularly effective near the end zone in 2025, setting a career high with eight touchdown receptions.

However, Ferguson had a quiet first half in Dallas' Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants. He was active, healthy and on the field, but had yet to make an impact on the stat sheet. Through the opening two quarters, Ferguson had not received a single target.

Also read | Cam Skattebo bleeds, shakes his head and backflips after strong start vs Cowboys

Meanwhile, Dak Prescott found Dallas' other two tight ends, Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford, while connecting with six different pass-catchers overall. The Cowboys' offense struggled to gain momentum, especially through the air, with Dallas failing to reach 70 passing yards in the first half.

Giants vs. Cowboys depth chart New York Giants QB: Jaxson Dart

RB: Cam Skattebo

WR1: Malik Nabers

WR2: Darnell Mooney

TE: Theo Johnson

LT: Andrew Thomas

LG: Jon Runyan Jr.

C: John Michael Schmitz

EDGE: Brian Burns

EDGE: Abdul Carter

CB: Deonte Banks

CB: Greg Newsome II

S: Jevon Holland

Dallas Cowboys QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Javonte Williams

WR1: CeeDee Lamb

WR2: George Pickens

TE: Jake Ferguson

OL: Tyler Guyton