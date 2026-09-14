Is Jake Ferguson injured? Cowboys TE disappears vs Giants, leaving fantasy managers wondering, 'Is he even playing?'
Jake Ferguson was active and on field, but his lack of involvement early in the game became one of the biggest talking points among fantasy football managers.
Jake Ferguson had fantasy managers watching their lineups nervously during the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants.
Ferguson's silent start draws fan reactions
The Cowboys tight end was active and on the field Sunday night, but his lack of involvement early in the game quickly became one of the biggest talking points among fantasy football managers.
One person asked, "Did I miss a Jake Ferguson injury or something."
Another wrote on X, "Never again jake ferguson. He's actually invisible out there. Had to look up his number and everything."
Also read | Why is Najee Harris not playing tonight vs Cowboys? Is he injured? Reason behind Giants RB's Week 1 absence
A third user expressed, “I have Dak Prescott and Jake Ferguson in fantasy. I benched Caleb Williams. This game is torture.”
One more fan reported, "Jake Ferguson with 0 receptions in the first half is INSANE!!"
Another commented, "Do we need to put up a missing person sign for Jake Ferguson?"
Ferguson struggles to get involved
The 27-year-old tight end has established himself as one of the NFL's more reliable pass-catching players at his position. He was particularly effective near the end zone in 2025, setting a career high with eight touchdown receptions.
However, Ferguson had a quiet first half in Dallas' Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants. He was active, healthy and on the field, but had yet to make an impact on the stat sheet. Through the opening two quarters, Ferguson had not received a single target.
Also read | Cam Skattebo bleeds, shakes his head and backflips after strong start vs Cowboys
Meanwhile, Dak Prescott found Dallas' other two tight ends, Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford, while connecting with six different pass-catchers overall. The Cowboys' offense struggled to gain momentum, especially through the air, with Dallas failing to reach 70 passing yards in the first half.
Giants vs. Cowboys depth chart
New York Giants
QB: Jaxson Dart
RB: Cam Skattebo
WR1: Malik Nabers
WR2: Darnell Mooney
TE: Theo Johnson
LT: Andrew Thomas
LG: Jon Runyan Jr.
C: John Michael Schmitz
EDGE: Brian Burns
EDGE: Abdul Carter
CB: Deonte Banks
CB: Greg Newsome II
S: Jevon Holland
Dallas Cowboys
QB: Dak Prescott
RB: Javonte Williams
WR1: CeeDee Lamb
WR2: George Pickens
TE: Jake Ferguson
OL: Tyler Guyton
Deep Dive
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More