‘Amit Shah ji, where are you’: Oppn slams Centre, Delhi Police as women journalists await FIR in harrasment case

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, flagged the alleged police “misconduct at Jantar Mantar” during the protests on Saturday, asking why the government “fears registering a woman's complaint.” He further said that the Delhi Police comes under the ministry of home affairs, adding that Union home minister Amit Shah would “have to answer for this.”

Opposition leaders from the Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday questioned the Centre and Delhi Police after no FIR was registered over sexual harassment claims made by three women journalists. The Opposition maintained that it was their “basic duty” to register an FIR in the matter.

Three women journalists have accused senior Delhi police officers of sexual harassment during the protest against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. Their complaints have been forwarded to the crime branch for a detailed probe, the city police said on Sunday.

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Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi too launched criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Shah, saying it was the police's “job to provide security”. Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, who also joined the protest outside the Parliament Street Police Station where the journalist and her lawyer were present, said “failure” to register the FIR was “not merely a procedural lapse” but could constitute “a punishable offence.”

What have the Opposition leaders said? Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, it was the “police's basic duty” to register an FIR in the matter, saying hundreds of journalists had been sitting outside the police station with this demand.

“There are allegations of misconduct with women protesters. Cameras were snatched, journalists were dragged. And this isn't the first time—we've seen video evidence before of police officers engaging in disgusting misconduct with women,” he said, highlighting that hundreds were taken into custody on Saturday during the protest in Delhi.

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“Women across Delhi, students, are gripped by fear for their safety, staging satyagraha—but the very police responsible for protecting women are raising hands against them. And a government that fears registering even one woman's complaint—what exactly is it protecting?” he questioned. “Delhi Police comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Amit Shah ji, where are you? You have to answer for this,” the Congress leader added.