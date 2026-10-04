5,000 cops, drones, barricades ready for India Gate-Jantar Mantar protests today

The Delhi Police has deployed around 5,000 personnel, including those from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other paramilitary forces, in the Capital ahead of two protest marches against the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday. Protesters try to breach security barricades during a protest near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

It said no permission has been given for the marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar, but expects a large turnout as the protests enter a third straight day.

Two marches against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar have been announced for Sunday — a Citizens’ March from India Gate to Jantar Mantar at 3pm and an Indian Youth Congress march on the same route at 5pm.

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