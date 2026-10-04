5,000 cops, drones, barricades ready for India Gate-Jantar Mantar protests today
Cops said no permission has been given for the marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar, but expects a large turnout as the protests enter a third straight day.
The Delhi Police has deployed around 5,000 personnel, including those from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other paramilitary forces, in the Capital ahead of two protest marches against the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday.
It said no permission has been given for the marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar, but expects a large turnout as the protests enter a third straight day.
Two marches against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar have been announced for Sunday — a Citizens’ March from India Gate to Jantar Mantar at 3pm and an Indian Youth Congress march on the same route at 5pm.
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Deep Dive
Multi-layered barricading has been put in place on routes leading to Jantar Mantar, with police blocking access from Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road, Sansad Marg and the Kerala Bhawan side. Barricades have also been installed near Ashoka Road and C-Hexagon.
A police officer said district forces, reserve personnel, RAF and other paramilitary forces have been deployed from Parliament Street police station to Jantar Mantar on both sides. “Though permission has not been granted, we are expecting huge numbers,” the officer said, seeking anonymity.
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PCR vans and police vehicles will be deployed on all routes leading to Jantar Mantar, while CCTV cameras will be monitored directly from the DCP (New Delhi) office, the police said. Drones will also be used to monitor the crowd and assess security arrangements if the law-and-order situation becomes a concern.
Police said anti-riot gear has been provided to personnel and the Ministry of Home Affairs has been informed about the security arrangements.
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The city police have registered three FIRs against protesters in connection with the recent demonstrations at and around Jantar Mantar. Three complaints alleging sexual harassment of women protesters and journalists by police personnel have been received by the police and sent to the Crime Branch for investigation.