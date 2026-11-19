India is expected to finalise free trade agreements (FTAs) with the European Union and the US in the next few months, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday, urging Indian industry to leverage the country’s growing economic strength to make the world dependent on India. Addressing Ficci’s centenary event, Piyush Goyal urges Indian industry to go beyond self-reliance and make global markets dependent on India. (@PiyushGoyal/ PTI)

Addressing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) on the occasion of its centenary, Goyal said India’s ambition should go beyond self-reliance and focus on building capabilities that make it indispensable to global markets.

“When Prime Minister Modi talks about ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, in a way the idea has come a full circle from ‘Swadeshi’ which inspired Ficci 100 years ago,” he said, referring to the federation’s origins in the Swadeshi movement.

“Swadeshi to Atmanirbhar, both mean the same,” Goyal said, asking the industry to aspire beyond self-reliance. “Today, I would like to suggest going one step forward. We need to make the world dependent upon us,” he said.

Goyal cited India’s expanding trade influence through recent FTAs, saying the country had finalised nine such agreements in the past four-and-a-half years with 38 developed countries, representing a combined GDP of $60 trillion. Including FTAs concluded before 2014, India has preferential market access to economies with a combined GDP of nearly $70 trillion, with another $15 trillion to be added in the near future, he said.

“We need to create leverage in India, and we have the capabilities. We have the talent. Today, we have capital. Today, we have entrepreneurs. Today, we have the skill sets. Today, we have a robust economic situation to help us forward. We have a strong banking ecosystem. And, therefore, our ambition has to be higher,” he added.

Goyal said India and its industry were capable of taking on bigger challenges, pointing to record exports of $90 billion in October despite ongoing wars and geopolitical turbulence.

He recalled setting an export target for 2026-27 in consultation with industry, even as the International Monetary Fund had projected global trade growth of about 1.9% for the year. India set an ambitious target of $1 trillion in exports in FY27, requiring annual growth of 16%, after recording exports of goods and services worth $863 billion in FY26.

“I had two choices before me… [I could have said], Oh, world is going to grow at 1.9%. We will grow at 5%. And let’s set a target of $900 billion,” he said. “I would have got enough kudos for that [for setting up an easy goal],” he said. “But the whole team, and that includes all of you… were willing to go along with me when I suggested, let’s [aim] for a trillion dollar exports this year,” he added.

Goyal said India had achieved exports worth $570 billion in the first seven months of FY27 and expressed confidence that it would reach the remaining $430 billion target in the next five months. “When you really desire something from the heart, it happens,” he said.