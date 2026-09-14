Why is Najee Harris not playing tonight vs Cowboys? Is he injured? Reason behind Giants RB's Week 1 absence

Harris has recovered from the torn Achilles that ended his 2025 season with the Los Angeles Chargers . He joined the Giants on a one-year deal in August and has been practicing with the team.

No. According to ESPN, Harris is a healthy scratch and was left out because of the coach's decision.

New York Giants running back Najee Harris is inactive for the team's Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

When will Najee Harris have the opportunity to play next?

When will Najee Harris have the opportunity to play next?

Who are the active running backs for the New York Giants in Week 1?

Who are the active running backs for the New York Giants in Week 1?

Why is Najee Harris inactive for the Giants' Week 1 game against the Cowboys?

Why is Najee Harris inactive for the Giants' Week 1 game against the Cowboys?

With the Giants carrying four running backs, the team decided to leave Harris inactive for the season opener.

His next chance to play will come in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 21. There is no injury listed for Harris.

Who are the Giants' active running backs? The Giants will have Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary available against the Cowboys.

Skattebo is expected to be the team's lead option, while Tracy and Singletary provide additional depth. Harris was expected to compete for a role in the rotation but was the odd man out for Week 1.

Najee Harris' Giants contract Harris was not traded to the Giants. He signed a one-year contract with the team as a free agent on August 18, 2026.

The Steelers selected Harris No. 24 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons and did not miss a start during that stretch.

Harris signed with the Chargers in 2025, but his season ended early after he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.

After joining the Giants, Harris said he saw the move as a fresh opportunity and believed his physical style suited the team's approach.

He also admitted he has plenty to prove after returning from the serious injury.

"I most definitely go into every year with a chip on my shoulder, but more so much this year," Harris said. "I have a lot to prove as somebody coming back from a torn Achilles. Really everything that I did in the past is in the past, and everything I do now is really what matters. I know there are going to be a lot of questions of how I'll come back looking, and I'm ready to answer all those."

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Giants inactives - RB Najee Harris

- S Jason Pinnock

- CB Nic Jones

- OL J.C. Davis

- TE Thomas Fidone II

- DL Bobby Jamison-Travis

- WR Dalen Cambre

Cowboys inactives - CB Caelen Carson

- RB Israel Abanikanda

- OLB Tyrus Wheat

- OT Ajani Cornelius

- WR Camden Brown