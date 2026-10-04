Robots to reshape real estate construction, but skilled workers will gain greater value: CREDAI Chairman Boman Irani

Gaze into the future of real estate and construction, and artificial intelligence could eventually power robots to undertake a growing share of building activity, working alongside humans and taking over tasks that are dangerous, repetitive or require extreme precision, CREDAI chairman Boman Rustom Irani said. CREDAI Chairman Boman Irani said, “Human life is in danger at several stages of construction. Robots can take over such activities. They will be more precise, help address quality issues and allow us to know in advance about the material and the work required." (LinkedIn )

The final day of CREDAI NATCON 2026 in Kolkata, which concluded on Sunday, offered a glimpse into this emerging future through an AI hub showcasing how technology could bring humans and machines together to accelerate construction and meet the demands of India's rapid urbanisation expected by 2047.

Irani said technological advances could allow robots to work in extremely difficult conditions, reducing human exposure to hazardous construction activities. At the same time, the use of machines could improve consistency, reduce wastage and enable developers to deliver more uniform finishes across projects.

“Human life is in danger at several stages of construction. Robots can take over such activities. They will be more precise, help address quality issues and allow us to know in advance about the material and the work required,” Irani said.

He said the growing use of robotics should not be viewed simply as a threat to employment. Instead, the technology could improve construction quality, precision and safety while increasing the value of skilled manpower.

Irani compared the emerging role of robotics in construction with robotic-assisted surgeries, where machines can perform highly precise movements while doctors continue to provide expertise, supervision and critical judgement.

“Just as surgeries can be performed with the help of robots but are monitored by doctors, construction too will see greater use of robotics, but human expertise will remain important,” he said.

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The AI hub at NATCON demonstrated the broader possibilities of technology in real estate, from design and planning to construction and building operations. Industry leaders said the combination of AI, robotics and human expertise could help the sector deliver projects faster and with greater predictability.

Robotics is already being used or tested for several construction activities. Digital robotic systems can transfer building layouts and floor plans onto construction surfaces with high precision, while automated bricklaying systems and large-scale 3D printers can construct walls faster and potentially reduce material wastage.

Robots are also being developed for specialised tasks such as overhead drilling, rebar tying, welding and drywall finishing. Drones and ground robots can survey construction sites, monitor progress and conduct inspections, reducing the need to expose workers to dangerous heights and difficult terrain.

For developers, the technology could also improve quality control. Automated measurements, real-time monitoring and robotic inspections can identify errors earlier, while machines can deliver consistent finishes across large developments.

The application of technology does not stop once construction is completed. AI-enabled systems and robots can inspect roofs, HVAC systems and plumbing infrastructure, identify leaks and structural problems and assist with preventive maintenance. Robots could also undertake cleaning, security patrols and environmental monitoring in large buildings.

CREDAI president-elect G Ram Reddy said AI and robotics were beginning to transform the entire real estate value chain.

“From design studios to construction sites to building operations, AI and robotics are driving a fundamental evolution of the real estate industry,” Reddy said.

“At construction sites, AI and robotics are beginning to transform building processes that are labour-intensive and dangerous. We are seeing the emergence of semiautonomous and autonomous machines that can augment or even replace certain onsite activities. Drones and agile ground robots, equipped with AI, are handling tasks like surveying, site inspection and progress monitoring,” he said.

Reddy said autonomous and semi-autonomous construction equipment was also evolving rapidly.

“Beyond inspection, AI-enabled robots are directly performing construction tasks. Autonomous or semiautonomous heavy equipment is a fast-evolving reality. Bulldozers, excavators and cranes are being outfitted with AI guidance systems to perform groundwork with minimal human input,” he said.

Industry leaders, however, said robotics would not eliminate the need for workers. Instead, the nature of construction employment could change, creating greater demand for trained operators, technicians, engineers and specialised skilled workers.

For the construction sector, this could make skilling and reskilling critical to the technology transition. Workers who can operate, supervise and work alongside machines could command greater value as construction becomes increasingly automated.

Safety is another major advantage. Robots can undertake repetitive and physically demanding tasks and operate in locations where human exposure could be dangerous, reducing accidents and physical fatigue.

The emerging model, therefore, is not one of humans versus machines but humans working alongside machines. Robots can provide precision, repetition and physical strength, while workers remain responsible for judgement, supervision, problem-solving and complex decision-making.

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As NATCON 2026 concluded in Kolkata on Sunday, the message from the industry was clear, the future of real estate construction is likely to be increasingly technology-driven. But the success of that transition will depend not only on how quickly developers adopt AI and robotics, but also on how effectively the industry prepares its workforce for a new era of construction.