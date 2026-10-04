Bermuda-Boston medical plane debris found, troubling final exchange revealed; search on for 6
According to flight-tracking data, it took off from Bermuda International Airport late Friday evening with Boston as its intended destination.
The US Coast Guard, searching for a medical plane that vanished on its way from Bermuda to Boston, has found a debris field off Nantucket coast. The debris field has been confirmed to be connected to the missing aircraft.
The Federal Aviation Administration told the Coast Guard in the early hours of Saturday that it had lost contact with the medical transport plane, carrying six people, including four crew members and two passengers.
The Gulfstream G100 with the tail number C-GRJP went missing around 1:30 am (1530 GMT).
Deep Dive
Upon locating the debris, the US Coast Guard said, “Coast Guard search crews located a debris field that has been confirmed to be associated with the missing aircraft.”
ALSO READ: Air ambulance from Bermuda declared emergency, US ATC asked ‘you’re coming in blind?': Moments before plane vanished over Atlantic
"Crews are continuing to search for the six people who were aboard the aircraft," news agency AFP quoted the US Coast Guard.
The plane was carrying four Canadian nationals and two Bermudian nationals, the Coast Guard said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More