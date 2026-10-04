Bermuda-Boston medical plane debris found, troubling final exchange revealed; search on for 6

The US Coast Guard, searching for a medical plane that vanished on its way from Bermuda to Boston, has found a debris field off Nantucket coast. The debris field has been confirmed to be connected to the missing aircraft. A Latitude Air Ambulance Gulfstream G100 jet went missing on Saturday while flying from Bermuda to Boston. (Unsplash/ representative image)

The Federal Aviation Administration told the Coast Guard in the early hours of Saturday that it had lost contact with the medical transport plane, carrying six people, including four crew members and two passengers.

The Gulfstream G100 with the tail number C-GRJP went missing around 1:30 am (1530 GMT).