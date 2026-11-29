An overweight leopard in China, who became an internet sensation because of his striking resemblance to a character from Disney’s Zootopia, is no longer being put on a diet as he enters old age, zoo officials said. According to a report by the Straits Times, Pan Baobao, an estimated 18 or 19-year-old leopard, is a popular resident of the Panzhihua Park Zoo in China’s southwestern Sichuan province. Pan Baobao is a popular resident of the Panzhihua Park Zoo in China’s southwestern Sichuan province. (X/@RT_com) more

Videos of the chubby feline went viral in early 2024 because of his resemblance to Officer Clawhauser, a chubby cheetah from the 2016 animated film Zootopia. His popularity brought more visitors to the zoo, which subsequently expanded his enclosure and put him on a diet to help him lose weight.

However, the zoo has now changed its approach, considering the leopard’s advanced age. “He is old now, and it is difficult for him to lose weight,” a zoo employee said, as per The Straits Times.

“Getting him to lose weight is no longer the primary goal,” the employee said, adding that the focus was now on ensuring his overall health and quality of life.

The employee also explained that loose skin caused by ageing had contributed to Pan Baobao’s chubby appearance. Continuing to make him lose weight could potentially harm his health, they said.

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What does Pan Baobao eat? Pan Baobao follows a meal plan prepared by a veterinarian. The leopard eats around one pound of beef every day, along with some chicken, according to the zoo employee.

“He needs to eat enough to be satisfied, and it has to be nutritious,” the employee said.

“We’re no longer going to make him lose weight just for the sake of it,” they added.

Leopards in captivity can live for more than 20 years. Pan Baobao’s age and changing dietary requirements have prompted the zoo to prioritise his comfort rather than weight loss.