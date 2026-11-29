Punjab AAP's Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh joined the Shiromani Akali Dal here on Sunday, days after he was denied a ticket for the upcoming state polls. Punjab AAP's Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh joined the Shiromani Akali Dal. (Facebook) more

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal welcomed Singh into the party fold. Akali leader N K Sharma said Singh will be the SAD's main face in Chamkaur Sahib.

After the AAP denied him a ticket, Singh, an eye surgeon who had emerged as a giant slayer after defeating former chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi in the 2022 assembly polls, had said that he would contest the elections at any cost.

Singh is the fourth AAP MLA to quit the party ahead of the Punjab polls due early next year. Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh left the AAP to join the BJP and resigned as MLAs from the Punjab Assembly earlier this month.

Badal said it is a pleasure to welcome Singh into the SAD.

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"Dr. Charanjit is a well-reputed personality in the medical field. I assure him and his team that they will get due respect and responsibility in the @Akali_Dal_," Badal said in a post on X.

Speaking to reporters after joining the SAD, Singh lashed out at the AAP, accusing it of fielding a "weak" candidate from Chamkaur Sahib.

He claimed the AAP knew that he had already defeated Channi and that is why the party nominated a "weak" leader after making an "adjustment" with the former chief minister.

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Singh alleged that the AAP is an "autocratic" party that is run from Delhi.

Sharing details about work done by him in his constituency, Singh said he set up a 50-bed hospital and a ₹25-crore drinking water project in Chamkaur Sahib.

A fire office and an animal hospital were also set up, he said.

SAD leader N K Sharma said Singh's joining will further strengthen the party.

It is a matter of happiness that Singh, who has been committed to social service for the past 20 years, has joined the SAD. He has always remained among people, Sharma said.

Sharma said Singh will be the SAD's main face in Chamkaur Sahib.

The AAP has fielded Jasvir Singh Garhi, former Punjab BSP president and former chairman of the Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission, from the Chamkaur Sahib seat.

Garhi joined the AAP in January last year and was later appointed as the Punjab SC panel chairman.