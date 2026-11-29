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Fire breaks out in clothing shop, warehouse in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market
The incident was reported around 2 pm in Bhature Wali Gali, which falls under the Geeta Colony police station area.
A fire erupted at a clothing shop and a warehouse situated above it in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market on Sunday afternoon, prompting the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) to deploy additional firefighting equipment as the blaze spread rapidly.
No casualties have been reported so far, while the cause of the fire remains unclear, DFS officials told news agency PTI.
The incident was reported around 2 pm in Bhature Wali Gali, which falls under the Geeta Colony police station area. The fire service received multiple calls about the blaze, officials said.
Fire spreads rapidly through shop, warehouse
Two fire tenders, a water bowser and a mini fire rescue vehicle were initially sent to the location. However, as the flames intensified, additional firefighting equipment was deployed to tackle the blaze, officials said.
The fire spread quickly as clothes were stored inside both the shop and the warehouse above it. Firefighters had to lay a long hose to reach the affected premises and carry out firefighting operations.
Efforts to douse flames underway
Firefighters continued efforts to bring the blaze under control. No casualties had been reported at the time of the latest update.
Earlier, at least four people died and two others sustained injuries after a fire broke out inside a house in east Delhi's Vishwas Nagar, officials said.
The blaze erupted in an area of the house where e-rickshaws were parked, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). The cause of the fire is yet to be established.
The incident occurred near Unity One Mall in the Vishwas Nagar area. Police said they were trying to verify the identities of the house owner, the e-rickshaw owner and the owner of the charging equipment.