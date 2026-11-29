New Delhi, Two major staff unions of the Income Tax Department announced that they will not participate in search and survey operations beginning December 1 if the Union government does not resolve their pending demands. Two I-T dept staff unions threaten to boycott raids from Dec 1 more

A resolution circulated by the associations stated that their 12-point charter of demands aims to "uphold the dignity and rights" of the employees.

"While we duly acknowledge the positive steps initially taken by the CBDT, it is a matter of serious concern that several important issues continue to await final approval at the level of the Chairman, CBDT, without any convincing justification for the prolonged delay, while progress on certain other matters remains substantially below expectations," the resolution from the two associations stated.

The resolution added that "more than five months have elapsed since the discussions with the Revenue Secretary and subsequently with the Chairman, CBDT, yet several long-standing issues remain unresolved, with little tangible progress despite our sustained engagement and considerable restraint."

It added that the staffers of these two unions "will not participate" in any search and survey operations starting December 1 if the outlined issues remain unresolved.

The search and surveys form the core of the department's enforcement action to check tax evasion.

The unions' issues include finalising the cadre review and restructuring of the staff, stopping repetitive and unreasonable reporting and artificial timelines, amending recruitment rules for non-gazetted cadres and diversion of posts for promotion to eligible candidates, and providing departmental laptops, among others.

The Joint Council Action comprises the Income Tax Employees Federation and the Income Tax Gazetted Officers' Association , representing about 97 per cent of the department's workforce that collects direct tax revenue for the government under the Income Tax and Corporate Tax categories.

Officers from the Indian Revenue Service constitute the third association, and they lead the department as heads of various verticals.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes frames policy for the tax department.

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