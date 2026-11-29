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‘Every decision made in interest of Tamil Nadu’: MK Stalin as Rahul Gandhi, key INDIA bloc leaders head for delimitation talks
The Congress delegation, which also includes other INDIA bloc leaders, is meeting MK Stalin amid differences over DMK's support the Centre's delimitation bill.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday said that it would take every decision in the interest of Tamil Nadu on the delimitation issue, as top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, head to Chennai to meet DMK chief M K Stalin.
Ahead of the meeting, Stalin took to X to thank Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging the DMK's role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states. Reiterating the party's position, he said, “We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans.”
The Congress delegation, which also includes other INDIA bloc leaders, is meeting Stalin amid differences over the DMK's decision to support the Centre's delimitation bill during the special session of Parliament.
The opposition leaders are also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai as part of efforts to mobilise support against the BJP-led Centre's Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation.
Deep Dive
Earlier, senior DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had also asserted that the party would not compromise on the state's rights.
Responding to questions about the Congress leaders' visit, Udhayanidhi initially appeared unaware of their arrival, news agency PTI reported. Asked whether the DMK would reconsider its support for the Centre's delimitation bill, he said the decision would rest solely with party chief M K Stalin. He added that Stalin and other senior leaders, including Kanimozhi, A Raja and Thangam Thennarasu, had already explained the reasons behind the party's position.
“Our party president will not take any decision that compromises our state's rights. We will take the right decision at the right time. As a matter of fact, it was the DMK and our leader who first raised the issue in the country,” he said, referring to the party's opposition, PTI reported.