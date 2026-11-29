The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday said that it would take every decision in the interest of Tamil Nadu on the delimitation issue, as top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, head to Chennai to meet DMK chief M K Stalin. Rahul Gandhi and key INDIA bloc leaders head to Chennai to meet Stalin (ANI/PTI) more

Ahead of the meeting, Stalin took to X to thank Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging the DMK's role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states. Reiterating the party's position, he said, “We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans.”

The Congress delegation, which also includes other INDIA bloc leaders, is meeting Stalin amid differences over the DMK's decision to support the Centre's delimitation bill during the special session of Parliament.

The opposition leaders are also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai as part of efforts to mobilise support against the BJP-led Centre's Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation.