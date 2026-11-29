The division bench, comprising commission president Devendra Kachhawaha and member Liaquat Ali, fixed January 19 for the next hearing.

The petition alleges that the advertisement promotes its consumption through an attractive portrayal featuring Salman Khan, its brand ambassador. (AFP/Representational)

The Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s circuit bench on Thursday issued notices to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and a pan masala manufacturer while hearing a revision petition challenging an order in a case involving an allegedly misleading advertisement of the product.

What the petition says The revision petition was filed by Jodhpur resident Gajendra Kumar, represented by advocate Ramniwas Chaudhary. It alleges that the advertisement makes misleading claims about the product’s ingredients and promotes its consumption through an attractive portrayal featuring Khan, its brand ambassador.

The petitioner questioned how a pan masala pouch priced between ₹5 and ₹10 could contain saffron, which costs around ₹4 lakh per kg. He alleged that the product was advertised as containing ingredients such as saffron and cardamom and promoted with the tagline ‘Jashn Ka Tashan’.

The petition also contends that such advertisements could encourage addictive habits among young people and contribute to tobacco-related illnesses, including oral cancer.

Apart from challenging the advertisement, the petitioner has questioned the authenticity of signatures on documents submitted by Khan before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Jodhpur. He claimed that the signatures on the actor’s vakalatnama and other documents did not match and were not genuine.

The petitioner had raised an objection before the district commission, seeking Khan’s personal appearance and forensic examination of the disputed signatures by a forensic science laboratory. However, the district commission rejected the request, prompting him to approach the state commission through a revision petition.

Also Read | Rajasthan HC orders probe into drug planting case; grants bail to accused

The petitioner had earlier also sought action against the actor and the manufacturer over the advertisement, following which notices were issued to them.

The state commission has directed the district commission not to decide the original consumer complaint until the revision petition is disposed of.