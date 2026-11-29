Calling Hindutva the BJP’s “home ground”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday challenged Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to visit Ayodhya, saying he wanted him to “come and play on our pitch”. India News

Speaking at a television channel’s event in Varanasi, Adityanath said, “I want him to come and play on our pitch. Riding two boats at the same time is dangerous. I want him to step into our boat, so that it enables us to sink his boat.”

Yadav is scheduled to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya for the first time on December 12. Adityanath said he should first apologise to Hindus for the firing on kar sevaks under the SP government in the 1990s.

Predicting a third consecutive BJP victory in the 2027 Assembly elections, Adityanath said, “No doubt that there will be a hat-trick.” He also dismissed concerns over Gen Z protests and anti-incumbency, claiming that the state had witnessed no youth or farmers’ protests during his tenure.

On the BJP’s chief ministerial face, following Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s recent remarks that the party would contest on its lotus symbol and decide its CM after the results, Adityanath said, “The lotus flower is the face of every BJP worker. The BJP contests elections with the lotus as its face.”

He said candidate selection would be based on local and social circumstances, with the party’s election committee and parliamentary board taking the final decisions.

Taking a swipe at Yadav’s PDA rath yatra in Gorakhpur, Adityanath also criticised the SP-Congress alliance, saying a “game of checkmate” was underway between the two parties.

Reacting to his remarks, SP spokesperson Abbas Haider said, “Faith is not a political pitch, nor is Lord Ram the property of any political party.”