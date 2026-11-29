The circular, reviewed by HT, shows that the DMK MPs, who were earlier seated next to the Congress bloc, have now shifted to the second and third block, next to the Treasury benches.

In the new arrangement, Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar ( NCP-SP ) has also shifted towards the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) benches.

DMK MPs, who were earlier seated next to the Congress bloc, have now shifted to the second and third blocks, next to the Treasury benches. (Sansad TV/File Photo)

Ahead of the special session on Monday to debate the Constitution amendment bill to increase the Lok Sabha and state assembly seats by 50%, the Lower House secretariat has rejigged the seating arrangement, bringing the 22-member Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ( DMK ) closer to the ruling side.

Does the seating change mean the DMK and NCP-SP have joined the NDA?

Does the seating change mean the DMK and NCP-SP have joined the NDA?

Why were DMK and NCP-SP MPs moved closer to the NDA benches?

Why were DMK and NCP-SP MPs moved closer to the NDA benches?

What changed in the Lok Sabha seating plan before the special Parliament session?

What changed in the Lok Sabha seating plan before the special Parliament session?

Former Union minister TR Baalu, who was assigned seat no. 496, will now occupy seat no. 355, with K Kanimozhi shifting to seat no. 357 from 435. NCP-SP’s Supriya Sule’s seat has also changed: from 434 to 358.

In the Lok Sabha, these seat numbers also indicate the division number or the voting number of a lawmaker. The changes not only indicate the new political realignment in Parliament but also reflect the INDIA bloc’s new ground reality, as it has lost key allies and might find it very difficult to stop the Constitution amendment bill.

As a result of these changes, Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs will sit closer to the Congress party, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav shifting to Congress chief whip K Suresh’s seat.

Parliament will meet on Monday for a four day-long special session. The only agenda is the passage of the 132nd Constitution amendment bill and the related Delimitation bill.