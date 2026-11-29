Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday accused the Congress and its allies of trying to destabilise the country and remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi through political agitation, asserting that only the people of India could decide when he should leave office. India News

“The people of this country made Modi the PM and only they can remove him. He did not become the PM because of any political inheritance,” he said, while addressing a rally at Parade Chowk after leading the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, End Anarchy) foot march in Jammu.

He alleged that the Congress and its allies, led by Rahul Gandhi, were attempting to create an atmosphere of uncertainty to grab power.

“Neither the Congress nor its allies could remove Modi through political agitation or attempts to create anarchy in the country. Let the Congress leaders listen carefully. Modi is not going anywhere. I want to convey this message to Congress leaders across the country that Modi is not going anywhere, rather they need to be ready for their political exit,” Singh said.

“The time has come for the Congress to pack up and leave. If anyone has to go, it is the Congress, not Modi,” he added.

Singh also questioned attempts to destabilise an elected government through agitation, saying such conduct could not be justified in a democracy. He urged people to defend India’s unity, integrity, Constitution and democratic institutions. “They want to somehow remove Modi and grab power. It is this desperation and restlessness that is driving their repeated attempts to create anarchy in the country. The Congress leaders have forgotten that neither the PM nor most of his associates have inherited political power, the way Congress leaders have inherited,” he said.

On Jammu and Kashmir, Singh described the region as the “crown jewel of India” and said the revocation of Article 370 was a historic decision that paved the way for its complete integration and development.

“Revocation of Article 370 weakened terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir. It was top on our agenda and we revoked it when BJP had the numbers to do so, thereby fulfilling the long cherished dream of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” he said.

Invoking a Kashmiri proverb, “Patim mashraav, brounth kun nazar thaav” (Forget the past and look towards the future), Singh said J&K should focus on peace, progress and prosperity.

He said development had gathered momentum after the constitutional change and cited the establishment of AIIMS in Jammu. He also highlighted tourism growth, saying J&K recorded 78.5 million tourist arrivals during 2023-25, compared with 47.6 million between 2017 and 2018.

Cong response??

EOM