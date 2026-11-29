At least 13 people were killed and one injured after a speeding SUV carrying 14 occupants collided with a vehicle ahead on the Ranchi-Patna main road in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior police official said early Sunday. Tragedy on way to Rajrappa: 13 killed in Scorpio accident in Jharkhand (Screengrab from X/@PTI_News) more

The accident took place around 2am at Painki, under the jurisdiction of the Kuju Outpost (OP) police station. The Scorpio was travelling from Bihar's Nalanda district when the collision occurred.

"All the occupants were residents of Nalanda district in Bihar," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Ramgarh Alok Ranjan told PTI. The deceased included three women, he added.