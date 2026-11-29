Dear Reader, I skim-read Belonging: A Journey of Love. Often I slowed down for the personal anecdotes. more

I am late to the party. About three weeks late. Sonia Gandhi, referred to as ‘the sphinx’, the ‘foreign bahu’, the power behind the Congress throne and suchlike, finally tells her own story in her memoir, released on November 10th. Since then, the conversations around it have been lively. For a flavour of the launch, try googling “Rahul Gandhi and Mama on Papa’s lap.”

What about the memoir itself? Is it worth 544 pages of your time?

I skim-read Belonging: A Journey of Love. Often I slowed down for the personal anecdotes. When Sonia is late for a date, Rajiv tears the invitation to shreds. When Sonia first meets Indira Gandhi, she bursts into tears. Indira comforts her in French. Later that evening, Indira gets out her sewing kit and mends the hem of Sonia’s party dress. Much later in the book, there are scenes of Maneka fighting with the Gandhi household.

I was saddened by the many tragedies this family has had to endure. The accounts of the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and of Rajiv Gandhi are heart-rending.

Reading the book gave a sense of admiration for Sonia’s sincerity and her efforts to assimilate in her adopted country. It’s the story of a woman overtaken by events and trying her best to do right by the people she loves.

Belonging gave me an inside view of the Prime Minister’s house, its bedrooms and drawing rooms. I could see Prime Minister Indira Gandhi walking into Sonia Gandhi’s bedroom as she was breastfeeding her baby. I could see the old colonial bungalows, the gardens.

But when it comes to how the family exercises power, the picture is hazier. Politics remains at arm’s length in this book. I felt frustrated by the PR-polished version of the Congress years. Matters like the 1975 declaration of Emergency, the Bofors corruption allegations and the charges of complicity in the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 are superficially addressed.

Sonia Gandhi tells us a lot about her growing-up years and her Italian family. Often when Sonia’s parents or family talk to her, she gives us their words in Italian, followed by the English translation. The inclusion of the Italian felt like the advice of an artful editor. Still, the Italian and the many descriptions of food do liven up the memoir.

Belonging is an easy read, especially if you skip the dull stretches. Plus, I was glad to have read Sonia Gandhi’s original version, so I can agree or disagree with the many commentators.

So if you have the time and the ability to skim-read well, then yes, so you can join in the conversations. Otherwise, you can happily skip this and read the reviews instead, many of which are way more pithy and entertaining than the actual memoir.

In other news, I have been reading Scamlands by Snigdha Poonam. Now every time my phone rings with a message from a bank, or I need to speak to a call centre employee, I feel a spike of alarm. Much more on that soon, with a review of Scamlands and a conversation with Snigdha Poonam. Until then, happy reading!

Sonya Dutta Choudhury is a Mumbai-based journalist, founder of Sonya’s Book Box, and a teacher of Storytelling in Business. Got a knot in your life, a dilemma at work, or a reading slump you can’t shake? Send your questions and book requests to sonyasbookbox@gmail.com, and she promises to give each one her most earnest consideration.