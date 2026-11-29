A letter written before heading into the Kargil War, a soldier's preparations for the possibility of never returning home, and a son's salute on the cricket field — the story of Nem Chand Jurel and his son Dhruv is one that connects military service with sporting pride. Dhruv Jurel starred with 88 runs and completely turned things around for India as they scored 246, thus reducing the New Zealand lead to 110. (AFP) more

In 1999, before joining the fight in Kargil, Nem Chand wrote to his wife, detailing his savings and fixed deposits and explaining how she could access the money if something happened to him. More than two decades later, his son Dhruv, now representing India in cricket, has a special way of acknowledging his father's service: by looking towards him and saluting after reaching milestones.

The letter was not simply a farewell message. Jurel wanted to ensure that his family would know how to manage their finances in his absence. He also left his wife with a simple piece of advice: use the money wisely.

"When the war started, I remember writing a letter to my wife. I told her about all my savings and fixed deposits and how she could arrange for money in case something happened to me. I also told her to paise ka sadupyog karna (use the money wisely)," Nem Chand was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Dhruv's salute gesture A member of the 8th Jat Regiment, Jurel served in the Kargil War before taking voluntary retirement from the Army in 2008. More than two decades after his time on the battlefield, he now watches his son, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, represent the country in international cricket.

Dhruv has developed a distinctive way of acknowledging his father whenever he achieves a milestone. He often looks towards Nem Chand and salutes him, a gesture that reflects the bond between the two and the legacy of his father's service in the Army.

Nem Chand Jurel recalls Kargil War experience Remembering the end of the conflict, Nem Chand spoke about his regiment's return from the mountains after the war.

"Akdum jum ke Kargil yuddh lade thee (We fought the Kargil War with everything we had). Mujhe yaad hai jab war khatm hua, 8th Jat was the first regiment jo neeche aaya thaa from hills. When we reached the plain land after winning, it felt surreal," he told news agency PTI.

"July 26 was declared Vijay Diwas and on July 27, we came down from the hills."

Dhruv had not been born when the Kargil War took place. His daughter, however, was already part of the family, which had to cope with the uncertainty of having a loved one serving on the frontline.

Today, Nem Chand experiences a different set of emotions as he follows his son's cricketing journey and watches him represent India.

'There was no compromise' on Dhruv's cricket Nem Chand recalled that Dhruv performed well academically during his early school years. However, his growing interest in cricket eventually became his priority, affecting his focus on studies.

"He was very bright academically in the initial years, but once cricket became his priority, studies took a back seat. Somehow, he scraped through his Class 10 board examinations," he said.

Despite this shift in priorities, Nem Chand remained committed to supporting his son's sporting ambitions. He ensured that Dhruv had access to the equipment he needed to pursue cricket.

"I have never ever let Dhruv compromise on anything when he took to cricket. Whether it was a bat, cricket shoes or other equipment, there was no compromise," he said.

Nem Chand travels abroad for the first time to watch son play Nem Chand has also recently experienced another first, travelling abroad with his wife to watch Dhruv play cricket.

"Pehli baar videsh aaye hain. Dhruv ne kaha, papa aa jaao. Ab series ke baad woh decide karega ki kahin ghoomne jaana hai. Woh kam bolta hai, hum kam poochte hain," he said.

His son's international debut, however, coincided with a different plan for the former Army personnel. Instead of attending the occasion, Nem Chand chose to visit Banke Bihari in Vrindavan.

"Jab uska debut ho raha tha, main tab Banke Bihari ke darshan karne gaya tha (in Vrindavan). Dhruv ne bulaya tha lekin maine mana kar diya. Hum Thakur ji ke bhakt hain," he said.

Faith has remained an important part of Nem Chand's life. Although he is not particularly expressive about his feelings, his pride in Dhruv's achievements is evident.

The former soldier, who once served in the mountains of Kargil, now watches his son represent India on the cricket field. Dhruv's salute after reaching milestones serves as a tribute to the man who faced the challenges of war and taught him the value of serving the country.

(With inputs from PTI)