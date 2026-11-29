Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday alleged that attempts were being made to create a negative image of the public healthcare sector and divert patients to private hospitals, Minister Muraleedharan alleges attempts to malign public healthcare sector more

Responding to reporters' queries on an allegation by a family from Kazhakkoottam that the body of their relative had remained at the Medical College Hospital for 12 days without their knowledge, the minister said the government took every complaint seriously and would inquire into the allegation.

He alleged that incidents were being exaggerated in different regions as part of an attempt to weaken government hospitals.

"Sometimes, relatives come forward only when an unidentified person dies. Attempts are being made to exaggerate individual incidents in different places. Such efforts to weaken government hospitals will not succeed," he said.

The minister said the government would investigate any complaint received.

"Attempts to portray every incident as a separate failure were part of a conspiracy to divert poor patients to private hospitals," he said.

On Saturday's exchange with reporters over crowdfunding for the treatment of 20-month-old triplet brothers Ethan, David and Oliver from Kozhikode, who are affected by spinal muscular atrophy , Muraleedharan said he had not understood the question properly.

The minister had issued a clarification on Saturday night about the remarks.

He said his response was based on the understanding that the crowdfunding was for SMA medication, which the government provides free of cost.

"Yesterday, you asked about crowdfunding for SMA treatment, and I said the medicine was being provided free of cost. But I did not know whether it was for gene therapy. Gene therapy may cost crores of rupees, and the state government is not adopting that treatment method as there are differing views about it," he said.

The minister, however, said there was nothing wrong with the children's parents raising funds for gene therapy if that was their choice.

"There is nothing wrong with crowdfunding for gene therapy. It is the parents who have to decide. The crowdfunding is being carried out to fulfil their wish, and there is nothing wrong with it. I did not know about gene therapy, which was why I made that remark yesterday," he said.

He added that he had directed the National Health Mission director to ensure the children received the required medicines.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.