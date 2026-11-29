Eisenkot faces challenges in forming government

Neither of the two main political blocs secured a majority in the elections held in late October. Israeli President Isaac Herzog subsequently tasked Eisenkot with forming the next government after consulting all political parties.

Since receiving the mandate, Eisenkot has been working to bring together a coalition that could remove Netanyahu from power. However, his efforts have faced difficulties over potential alliances with Arab-Israeli parties and the compromises needed to secure the support of ultra-Orthodox parties.

Netanyahu, Eisenkot to meet at defence forces HQ

According to a statement from Eisenkot's Yashar party, cited by The Times of Israel, the meeting between party chairman Gadi Eisenkot and Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will begin with a security briefing. The talks will be held at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, instead of Herzliya, as initially planned.

Netanyahu offers to rotate Israel’s premiership

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said he is willing to form a unity government with Gadi Eisenkot, head of the Yashar party, and to let him serve as premier first. Netanyahu made the statement in a post on X.