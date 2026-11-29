A reported bomb threat prompted a major security response after a Southwest Airlines flight arrived at Buffalo Niagara International Airport from Florida on Saturday night. Authorities later determined the threat was unfounded. A security scare was unfounded at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Saturday night after a Southwest Airlines flight arrived from Florida. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) more

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) said that the inbound Southwest flight carried about 128 passengers. All passengers were safely evacuated, and an investigation remains ongoing.

Officials did not disclose the nature of the threatOfficials did not disclose the nature of the threat. However, New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the incident as a reported bomb threat in a post on X.

“I’m relieved that everyone is safe following a reported bomb threat involving a plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport tonight,” Hochul wrote. She added that state officials would remain in close contact with investigators as the inquiry continues.