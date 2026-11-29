The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will begin offering 23-hour weekday trading from December 6. The new overnight trading session will run from 9pm to 4am ET, Monday through Friday. The new overnight session will allow trading from 9pm to 4am ET, leaving only a one-hour daily pause as the exchanges expand access for global investors. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP) more Combined with existing premarket and after-hours sessions, US stock trading will pause for only one hour each day, from 8pm to 9pm ET, when exchanges settle trades and complete operational processing. The expanded trading schedule will launch on Nasdaq and NYSE Arca, the all-electronic exchange operated by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Chuck Mack, Nasdaq’s Senior Vice President of North American Markets, said investor behaviour is changing as global participants increasingly expect access to US markets during their own business hours. Nasdaq said the initiative aligns trading hours with global information cycles and international demand.

Global investors drive demand for longer trading The move follows growing demand from international investors, particularly in Asia, and reflects a broader trend toward round-the-clock financial markets. The overnight session largely overlaps with business hours across the Asia-Pacific region. Australia’s stock market opens at 6pm ET, while exchanges in Japan and South Korea begin trading around 7pm ET. Iowa State University finance professor Bidisha Chakrabarty told The Investor's Business Daily that roughly 80% of current overnight US stock trading volume already comes from the Asia-Pacific region, with nearly half originating in South Korea. She said several Korean brokerages are also preparing to offer clients near-24-hour access to US stocks from December 6. According to the publication, NYSE Chief Product Officer Kevin Tyrrell said the exchange aims to improve transparency. He said, “It fits with a lot of efforts we're making here to just expand market access. Everything will be reported in real time. If you're trading at two in the morning, you'll see quotes that are real-time.”