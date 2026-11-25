Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.
Billionaire investor Jim Mellon warns Nasdaq, S&P 500 could tumble despite Nvidia rebound after Jensen Huang’s return
Jim Mellon, the investor who bought Nvidia during its sharp sell-off says the AI-driven rally has become fragile.
British billionaire investor Jim Mellon has warned that US stock markets could face a steep correction despite Nvidia’s sharp rally following the return of Jensen Huang as CEO. Mellon said the Nasdaq and S&P 500 could fall by as much as 33% as higher interest rates, tighter capital markets and speculative AI investments increase pressure on equities.
Mellon’s comments came in an episode of The Master Investor Podcast with Wilfred, recorded before Nvidia announced Huang’s return as CEO. The remarks were published after Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang, triggering a rally of more than 30% in the company’s shares as investors welcomed his return to the AI chipmaker.
Mellon had invested in Nvidia during its sharp decline following Huang’s resignation. However, in the podcast he described the purchase as a mistake. “It was foolish of me to try and catch a falling knife,” he said.
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Despite the subsequent rebound, he said investors should remain cautious about broader market conditions. “We have to be very wary of the US,” Mellon said on the podcast.
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Mellon warns AI boom maybe nearing a turning point
Mellon argued that enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence has pushed valuations to levels that may be difficult to sustain. He pointed to expected public listings involving major AI companies as another factor that could strain available investment capital.
“With rising interest rates, and a shortage of capital, which is quite evident at the moment, you’re going to have difficulties in doing more of these circular financing on a grand scale,” Mellon said.
He added that his biggest concern was “the precarity” of the US market rather than Nvidia alone.
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“In the meantime, I think China is extremely attractive.”
According to Mellon, a combination of rising retail participation, significant foreign investment in US equities, elevated interest rates and the “gamification” of personal investments has increased market vulnerability.
The investor predicted that the United States could enter a bear market, typically defined as a decline of at least 20% from recent highs in major stock indices such as the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500.
To support his warning, Mellon compared today’s investment environment with previous market bubbles. He cited similarities with periods preceding both the 1929 Wall Street Crash and the 2008 global financial crisis. “There is a lot of unwinding to do—more than in 1929.”
He added, “The other thing about 1929 is that just before the crash happened, earnings were very strong, everyone was talking about the golden age of America and that the stocks were cheap and blah blah blah… It all went, as we know, very pear-shaped.”
Despite Nvidia’s recovery, Mellon said he is increasingly looking beyond US markets for investment opportunities.
He said, “In the meantime, I think China is extremely attractive.”