The Megaspeed executive found herself in the spotlight after details of her affair with Huang surfaced. At the same time, she was accused of being a Chinese spy, though Beijing has denied the claims.

The New York Times reported that Alice's father worked as a clerk in the sprawling complex of weapons factories there. The publication also traced her upbringing, education, and business dealings to show how Alice Huang's life was tied to China's military-industrial complex since she was a child.

As per US intelligence officials, Alice Huang was in contact with an officer from China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 to this year. (AFP Photo/CTI via AFPTV)

Alice Huang has become a topic of discussion for her old neighbours back in China. Her alleged affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has made her a topic of gossip in Nanzhushan, a village that lies in southern China’s Hunan Province.

Alice Huang used to live in an apartment in Patriotic Village No. 5. The town is reportedly well past its prime now, and people had begun to move away by the mid-2000s.

One of them was Alice Huang.

As per US intelligence officials, Alice was in contact with an officer from China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 to this year. This period overlapped with at least part of the time she allegedly had the affair with Jensen Huang. During this time, Nvidia's advanced chips were bought in large quantities by Megaspeed.

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It has been reported earlier that Alice's business partner Kang Wei, who knew Huang for some time, introduced the two. Kang, who is also reportedly Alice's husband, worked with the same Chinese spy agency, the NYT reported.

Alice's alleged affair with Huang has sparked concerns that he was targeted in a Chinese intelligence operation during a time when the US and China are locked in an AI race, with the former having an edge as of now due to the Nvidia chips. Though Huang has been reinstated as the Nvidia CEO, Huang and his ties to Alice are expected to be scrutinised by US lawmakers next week.

Alice Huang: Rural China to Jensen Huang's orbit Alice attended local schools while her father worked as a clerk. She was reportedly a good student but not top of her class. Then, she enrolled in nursing school in the nearby city of Xiangtan.

By her 20s, Alice had reportedly left Nanzhushan. She went on to attend Hong Kong Baptist University in 2006 for a master's degree in media management. A classmate told NYT that Alice wore designer brands, unlike what most of the other students wore. She also reportedly skipped clases often.

Alice made her mark with a data center featuring advanced American AI chips, some ways away from her hometown Nanzhushan. It brought her closer to Jensen Huang's orbit. Alice was in Shanghai by the mid-2010s. The collaboration with Nvidia continued and in 2022, the company's sales team introduced Alice to Alibaba. She and Kang then reportedly started pitching investors to buy Nvidia chips, install them in Southeast Asia, and then sell the computing power to Chinese companies.

Alice Huang's neighbours ‘gossip’ about her Alice's old neighbours admitted that many in Nanzhushan "gossip" about her.

“We are all gossiping about it,” one told NYT, while another said that many discussed her looks. Meanwhile, others found her journey from rural China to becoming a wealthy and influential executive to be an inspiring tale.

“I don’t care if she is the mistress of Jensen Huang. She is great because she is a successful businesswoman,” another person told the publication.