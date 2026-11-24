Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO, president and a member of the board of directors, the chipmaker announced Monday. The company said that after multiple discussions with Jensen Huang and taking in input from Trump administration officials, they are "confident" Jensen Huang does not pose a threat to national security.

However, Donald Trump, as he revealed that he "convinced" the board of Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang, suggested that the relationship between Jensen and his wife Lori Huang may have improved since Huang was ousted from the company.

The future of Jensen Huang's relationship with his wife, Lori Huang, has been a subject of speculation ever since the 63-year-old executive admitted to an extramarital affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang.

What did Trump say about Jensen Huang and Lori Huang's relationship after the affair?

What did Trump say about Jensen Huang and Lori Huang's relationship after the affair?

It has since been revealed that Trump and JD Vance spoke to the Nvidia board over the weekend in a bid to reinstate Jensen Huang. The New York Times reported that very few people were aware that Trump and his close aides were the ones to bring Huang back.

What Trump said about Jensen and Lori Huang In the same New York Times report, Trump was quoted as saying that "fantastic woman" Lori Huang and Jensen Huang have "worked it out" after the fallout over the Alice Huang affair. Notably, Lori Huang has not reacted publicly to the affair row.

"He's got a very, very, very, good wife, and they have worked it out," Trump said. "She is a fantastic woman."

Jensen Huang and Lori Huang got married in 1985, eight years before he co-founded Nvidia. She has been a critical part of the company, behind the scenes, with the Wall Street Journal estimating that together they hold over 870 million Nvidia shares, worth over $107 billion. Their two children are also Nvidia employees and remained with the company while Jensen Huang was ousted.

Jensen Huang apologised to Lori and his children in admission Jensen Huang's admission of the affair in an email to Nvidia employees included a lengthy apology to his wife and two children. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," Jensen Huang wrote.

"Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it."

As he returned to the company on Monday, he said in a statement that he would perform his responsibilities with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. "Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family," he also added.

Jensen Huang is slated to testify at a public Senate Banking Committee hearing on December 3