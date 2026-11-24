The Trump administration has added Singapore-based Megaspeed International to its trade blacklist, restricting the company from purchasing advanced AI chips from the US. The US government is preparing to place Megaspeed International on a restricted list. (AFP) more

The company is at the center of the controversy that briefly led to Jensen Huang’s removal as Nvidia CEO. According to sources cited in the report, the Commerce Department is expected to publish the listing later Monday.

The Commerce Department officially placed Megaspeed on its Entity List in a filing on Monday, requiring the company to obtain US government approval before purchasing AI chips or other advanced technologies.

The move was driven by Washington’s concerns that the company’s operations could pose a national security threat.

The development also reverses the Commerce Department’s months-long reluctance to take action against Megaspeed, despite mounting pressure from lawmakers and other government agencies to place the company on the blacklist.