In less than a minute, Kukreja had whipped out his phone to buy back half his original position. “I’m buying right now,” he told the camera, his voice rising to a shout. “I’m back if Jensen’s back.

An investor and content creator, Kukreja sold his Nvidia shares after concluding there was no way the chip-making giant could keep up its torrid pace without co-founder Jensen Huang at the helm. But on Monday, near the start of his daily markets livestream, the news broke: Huang was coming back.

By Friday, Amit Kukreja had lost faith in Nvidia. It took him about 30 seconds on Monday to get it back.

“I’m back if Jensen’s back!”

The Nvidia board’s decision to reinstate Huang as chief executive of the world’s most valuable chip maker sent shock waves across Wall Street on Monday, propelling a historic 31% gain in the company’s stock and adding $2 trillion in market value to the Nasdaq composite. The news was welcomed by many investors as a salve from last week’s brutal selloff in artificial-intelligence stocks that erased all of the index’s gains for the year.

Monday’s rally highlighted Huang’s place in the constellation of star CEOs who have converted shareholders into a fan base that will ride out setbacks, disappointments and even steep losses in support of the charismatic boss. Their decisions to sell during Huang’s temporary exile show that loyalty didn’t extend to the company he left behind.

Many were stunned at his return. Just six days ago, Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones said the company had no intention of bringing Huang back to the role, after the CEO resigned following extramarital affairs with an employee and a suspected Chinese spy. The traders that took the chairman at his word and sold were left scrambling to adjust their positions—and frustrated by company leaders that led them astray.

Some investors went so far as to bet against Nvidia in its founder’s absence. Short sellers made some $13.7 billion betting against the company’s stock in the last seven trading sessions, according to the data provider S3 Partners. Those traders saw nearly 90% of that sum evaporate after Monday’s surge.

For his part, Kukreja exercised put options on Friday to sell Nvidia shares at $150 each, above where the stock closed at the end of the week but below where they closed on Monday: at $165.05. He estimates the maneuvers lowered his total return on Nvidia to about 33%, down from 38%.

“It’s more annoying that you look like an idiot,” said Kukreja, who said he prides himself on being a buy-and-hold investor. He lamented looking “paper-handed”—antithetical to the “diamond hands” position retail investors take when they remain loyal to a stock even as it falls.

“The board said there was no chance he would come back when obviously there was some chance,” he added. “[It’s] not easy for shareholders to hear that and then see the switch.”

Lauren Cassidy sold half of her Nvidia shares in the days following the news of Huang’s resignation. She had planned to liquidate the remaining stock over the next 90 days.