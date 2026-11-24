DANCE MUSIC blares in Agua Bonita, a settlement beneath the mountains in Caquetá, a region in southern Colombia. Artists draw pictures of doves and jaguars on walls that are emblazoned with slogans such as “Our fight is for peace.” The murals are part of a festival held annually to celebrate the peace deal that the Colombian government signed ten years ago with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a Marxist group that had sought to overthrow it. Agua Bonita—with its pineapple plants and sugarcane crops—is one of two dozen areas set aside for former guerillas who put down their weapons. A police officer stands next to a severely damaged vehicle following an attack near the Meta governor's office that left several people injured, in Villavicencio, Colombia, November 24, 2026. (REUTERS) more The peace accord signed on November 24th 2016 by Juan Manuel Santos, Colombia’s former president, ended the longest-lasting conflict in Latin America and won Mr Santos the Nobel peace prize. The confrontation, which had roots in a peasant revolt in the early 1960s, claimed some 450,000 lives over more than 50 years. Precisely a decade after the deal was struck, much has been achieved. But peace in Colombia is threatened by political polarisation and by the swift growth of other armed groups.

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More than 13,000 FARC combatants demobilised as part of the accord. Roughly 11,000 of them are judged to still be respecting the agreement today. There used to be “Vietnam-like operations in the jungles”, notes Sergio Jaramillo, who served as the Colombian government’s “high commissioner for peace” during the negotiations. Now it is tourists, not guerrilla fighters, who march through the mountains near Agua Bonita. The peace deal “changed our lives enormously”, says Rubén Darío Polo, a resident of Caquetá who runs river cruises on waters where bodies used to be found. “People who hadn’t dared come to this area because of the violence started arriving in droves.” Diego Valencia, a former FARC combatant, says he still fights for equality, but now uses words, not weapons. He earns his crust taking groups of birdwatchers around the hills that used to host his camp. The deal created a court, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, to dispense transitional justice; it started work in 2018. It offers people who committed crimes while fighting for the FARC or for Colombia’s armed forces the chance to acknowledge their wrongdoing before victims in return for more lenient sentences. A search unit was also created to look for some 139,000 missing people; it has found the remains of 6,000 so far. Yet although the deal is lauded abroad it is often criticised at home, especially by urban Colombians who experienced less of the conflict’s violence. More important, a lot of its promises remain unfulfilled. The deal envisaged that energy and money would be spent developing poor regions once dominated by the FARC, to reduce the risk that more conventional kinds of criminals (or indeed brand-new armed groups) would step into the vacuum created by the FARC’s demobilisation. Citizens in the 16 regions worst affected by the conflict (see map) devised local development plans. Poverty in those places has fallen, but is still twice the national average.

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