For the last few months, US Representative Grace Meng has been leading the charge to combat anti-Indian and anti-South Asian hate in the United States, urging the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to treat such attacks as federal hate crimes. Earlier this month, she and 12 other lawmakers wrote to the two agencies, seeking a federal hate crime investigation into the disruption of a Diwali celebration in Seattle by far-right influencers. US Representative Grace Meng. (@RepGraceMeng/X)

Meng leads the influential Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) and is expected to chair the House Appropriations sub-committee that oversees the DOJ when Democrats take over the House in January. In an interview with HT, she said she will use that role to restore funding for hate crime programs the Trump administration has reduced, to better protect Americans of South Asian origin. Edited excerpts:

You've pushed the DOJ and FBI to pursue attacks on Indian Americans and South Asian Americans as federal hate crimes. What have you noticed about the rise in hate crimes, and how has the US government responded? It's our concern to make sure that we're doing everything to protect our Asian communities across the country. And we have just seen the Trump administration stoke anti-South Asian hate. We saw similar types of rhetoric towards the Chinese and East Asian community during COVID and saw how people were directly impacted and hurt by it. So we know that rhetoric can be very harmful, including everything from their social media posts calling India a hell hole and describing Indian immigrants as gangsters with laptops. Especially hurtful was when the Department of Homeland Security posted a graphic on their official social media depicting a Sikh American man and that said, "Get off our roads. You don't know how to drive, Mr. Singh". That's just some of the examples. And so we have seen just on Twitter or X alone, hate speech against South Asian Americans has increased by 240%.

We know that it's not just rhetoric. Because we've seen how there's real life impact. Just two weeks ago in Washington State, racist activists disrupted a Diwali celebration while the kids were performing. Last month, a white supremacist tried to carry out a mass shooting at Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi's own temple. He and his family were right there. So, we have to work extra hard to try to root out this type of rhetoric and hate.

Your letter says the DOJ offices that usually investigate these cases and work with faith communities have been gutted. You sit on the Appropriations subcommittee that oversees funding for the DOJ and FBI. Can you speak to that? This is something that is very personal to me. When we were dealing with an increase in hate crimes during COVID, we worked, and this was outside of my work on the Appropriations Committee – to pass hate crimes legislation. A part of that was to create and expand funding for programs that help communities combat hate crimes.

So we have seen the DOJ literally try to defund some of these programs. The Trump administration had decided to try to terminate federal grants awarded through the DOJ. It's the Office of Justice Programs. And they are the largest grant-making arm under the DOJ.

And the Trump administration tried to terminate funding. And this kind of funding helps everything, everyone from victims of crime, at-risk youth, helps local law enforcement members to coordinate responses to increases in hate crimes, everything. So we want them to take these incidents seriously and to reprioritise hate crime investigations, and to reinvest in another agency called the Community Relations Service. This was an agency that was established by the Civil Rights Act to help communities resolve conflicts. And it's been heavily defunded by the Trump administration. So just these two agencies alone need to be reprioritised.

Earlier this month you wrote to the DOJ and FBI asking for a federal hate crime investigation into the disruption of a Diwali event in Seattle. Have they responded? They have not responded yet.

Is this typical when you raise these issues with them? The Trump administration tries to defund a lot of programs and our job, and we have been somewhat successful as the ranking member; working with our chairman, Tom Cole, have been able to reinstate some of the funding. But it's been heavily decimated. So that's something that is going to be a priority for us.

Democrats are taking the majority and you're expected to chair the House subcommittee that oversees funding for these law enforcement agencies. How will you use that position to push the DOJ and FBI to pursue these cases more strongly? Definitely. At the very least, we have to remember that when you look at a budget, it shows your priorities, and it shows what needs to be improved on. And so coming out of the last two years, we want to make sure that we are reinvesting because the Trump administration has defunded programs under the DOJ.

So this includes everything – from Community Relations Service, CRS, to the OJP, Office of Justice Programs. We will work with the Republicans – I will be the chair – to restore funding for some of these critical programs that literally help our communities and law enforcement work together to combat hate crimes and deter violent incidents. So this is something that directly impacts our South Asian communities. And it's very much needed because we're literally seeing these dangerous incidents happen across the country.

Much of this hatred is concentrated on platforms like X. Can anything be done legislatively to regulate them? We can definitely see what the Oversight Committee and what some of the other committees might be working on that might be a little bit harder through our Appropriations process. But what we try to do, especially as Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) members, is to call out these types of incidents and make sure that the administration and the public knows that it doesn't go unnoticed and that they have to stop. It's not even just social media. It's the administration themselves on official outlets. They are posting this stuff. And so they are responsible for this.