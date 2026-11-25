US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss his proposed “Medicare for All” plan, which the Democrat has branded as “Trumpcare”, saying the two sides could work together on healthcare and other issues. Trump said El-Sayed had done a “very good job” with the proposal. more

Trump told the New York Post during an exclusive 45-minute interview in the Oval Office on Tuesday that El-Sayed had done a “very good job” with the proposal and that he was open to finding common ground with the incoming senator.

“He’s a smart guy,” Trump said, chuckling when asked about the golden “Trumpcare” plan El-Sayed has been promoting. “He did a good job. He actually did a very good job.”

“I know I’ll be meeting with him,” he added, without specifying a date. “Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go.”

Also Read: Abdul El-Sayed pitches ‘Trumpcare’ as he continues universal healthcare plan push: ‘Donald, let's get to work’

Trump open to working with Democrats The president also expressed confidence that he could reach legislative agreements with Democrats, saying the two sides could do “great things together”.

“I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate. I will, and we can do health care. We can do a lot of great things together,” Trump said according to the NYP.

El-Sayed had previously expressed his willingness to meet the president, saying there was a lot the two sides could work on and that he was happy to meet him.