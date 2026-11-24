SO, THIS IS how the world ends. Not with a bang but with a graph that shows a curve climbing ever more steeply towards infinity. Mathematicians call this a singularity. In 1960 Heinz von Foerster, an Austrian-American scientist, thought he had found one while modelling population growth. In a paper published in Science, Dr von Foerster and his colleagues calculated that a crunch was inevitable. On Friday November 13th 2026, they predicted, the Earth would become so crowded that humanity would squash itself to death. Unsplash

It is easy to laugh now. And at a conference held in Vienna to mark the appointed day, many did. In a grand—and reassuringly spacious—reception room at the Palais Springer Rothschild, researchers gathered to assess the future of human civilisation and debate the value of predictions like von Foerster’s.

Among the threats to human existence that were on the agenda at the “Doomsday Conference” were superintelligent computers and killer robots, by way of antibiotic resistance and nuclear-powered dictators. The discussions raised an existential question for those interested in existential risk: can warnings of catastrophe help prevent it, or might they make matters worse?

Once the domain of gloomy cartoon men in sandwich boards, end-of-the-world predictions have gone mainstream. In January the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists moved its Doomsday Clock to just 85 seconds before midnight, warning that climate change, nuclear weapons and emerging technologies were bringing humanity closer to catastrophe. Billionaires are eyeing up luxury bunkers in New Zealand. Elon Musk wants to escape to Mars.

Luke Kemp, an expert in existential risk affiliated with the University of Cambridge, is similarly pessimistic about humanity’s long-term prospects. “It doesn’t look good, to be frank,” he says. “We’re probably going to have to fundamentally change our way of organising global society, otherwise it is going to end very badly.”

AI was on the minds of many. Experts have warned since the 1960s of the dangers of a singularity in AI development—a point beyond which machines can improve themselves autonomously at an ever faster rate. Bosses of the big AI companies warn that such a point is within reach.

What keeps Dr Kemp up at night, though, is AI’s unrivalled power to make existing problems, such as mass surveillance and wealth inequality, considerably worse. Those who treat such concerns are not distractions from the more headline-grabbing dangers from ai. Dr Kemp’s research suggests societal collapse rarely has a single cause. Political instability, environmental degradation, inequality and technological change all reinforce each other to undermine institutions, exhaust resources and reduce resilience. The apparently sudden fall of the Western Roman Empire in 476AD, for example, followed centuries of political turmoil, economic difficulties and military defeats.

If the worst does happen, certain countries may have it better than others. In August Dr Kemp and his colleagues published an analysis of the countries best-positioned to avoid a global disaster. Australia offered the most hope. Its geographical isolation buffers some impacts, while its size, farmland and infrastructure could help sustain people should international trade collapse.

All the same, a country that survives one type of disaster could be vulnerable to another. And plans designed to save a lucky few are of limited value in a world in which large-scale systems to supply food, medicine and energy are disrupted. “There’s no place to hide,” says Dr Kemp.

Even telling people they need to prepare can be tricky, with doomsday predictions sometimes serving as a perverse advertisement for a new technology’s power. Some fear this dynamic is already at play in the development of AI. Repeated warnings that models could outwit people and cripple vital infrastructure have led to the conviction that they would confer an overwhelming strategic advantage on the countries that build them. Indeed, the more frightening the predictions made by AI companies, the more compelling the case for further investment.

More hopefully, if a warning demonstrates credible consequences and a pathway to prevent them, then it can prompt more positive action. Von Foerster’s own prediction, for example, was not entirely serious—he chose November 13th partly because it was his birthday—but it did serve as an eye-catching warning about the consequences of population growth.

Those at the conference raised other examples. Dire warnings about acid rain and the depletion of the ozone layer, reinforced by mounting evidence of environmental damage, spurred international action to curb pollution (and repair the layer). The mathematical models that inspired lockdowns during the pandemic helped ensure their worst predictions never came to pass. Doomsday researchers are often accused of pessimism, but their work relies on the optimistic assumption that the future can still be changed.