Citigroup's UK chief risk officer has stepped down from that role, according to the UK financial regulator's website. Citi's UK chief risk officer steps down amid $35 billion risk error (Representative) more

Manjira Sen-Gosain's last day as UK chief risk officer was November 3, according to the register of the Financial Conduct Authority, which the regulator updated on Tuesday. Reuters is reporting this information for the first time.

Reuters could not determine whether she has also left the company. Sen-Gosain did not comment in response to several requests.

Citi also declined to comment on the change, nor on who may have assumed Sen-Gosain's responsibilities.

In Britain, a bank's chief risk officer role is a key point of contact for the nation's regulators on governance, controls and remediation efforts.

The Wall Street firm underestimated its risk-weighted assets by $35 billion in a modeling error it identified over the summer, forcing it to inject capital into a UK unit, Reuters reported last week.

The error is a setback for the Wall Street firm, which is trying to address years-long risk management and compliance problems that US financial regulators have forced it to fix.