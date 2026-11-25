Roshan Tony is an early career journalist at Hindustan Times whose. He joined the organisation as an intern before becoming part of the newsroom team. Roshan holds a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the Central University of Karnataka and a Postgraduate Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). His academic interests include critical theories and film studies, and he is particularly interested in developing research that connects media, philosophy and politics. Before joining Hindustan Times, Roshan interned with Mathrubhumi, where he primarily worked on regional news, gaining hands-on experience in newsroom operations, reporting and news production. Beyond journalism, Roshan is a writer and filmmaker with a passion for storytelling across mediums. He has written and directed short fiction films and directed a documentary on the Lavender Revolution in Doda for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, exploring the region's socio-economic transformation. His creative interests extend to philosophy, literature and reading, which continue to shape his perspective on journalism and storytelling. He is also interested in developing academic papers that bridge media studies, philosophy and politics. Through his work, Roshan aims to combine accuracy, depth and compelling narratives to produce journalism that informs, resonates and develops readers.
Steve Jobs, Sam Altman and now Jensen Huang: The CEO comeback club
Jensen Huang’s return is unusual not only for its speed but also for reported US government involvement in the board’s deliberations.
In Hollywood, a hero's comeback is often the most exciting part of the story. After facing setbacks, losing everything or being pushed out, the character returns stronger and reclaims the spotlight. In the corporate world, however, such comebacks are far less common.
Yet, some of the biggest names in American business have managed to return to the top after losing their positions. The latest name to draw attention is Jensen Huang, whose return has placed him among a select group of business leaders who have made high-profile comebacks.
However, Huang's case differs from other corporate comebacks because the US government played a direct role in the board's decision-making.
Deep Dive
His return also brings attention to several well-known business leaders who stepped away from their companies and later returned to the top. From Apple founder Steve Jobs to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, several prominent executives have made comebacks after losing their positions.
Here are some of the high-profile CEOs who returned to lead their companies after stepping down or being removed.
Also read: Donald Trump's intervention in Jensen Huang's reinstatement puts Nvidia under scrutiny
Sam Altman returned to OpenAI within days
Sam Altman's return to OpenAI in November 2023 was one of the most famous corporate comebacks. He resumed his position as CEO just four days after the company's board fired him.
The return came after nearly all of OpenAI's staff threatened to quit following his removal. The situation changed after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Altman could lead a new research team.
Altman's return marked a quick turnaround, with the company seeing its leadership crisis take a different direction within days.
Also read: Jensen Huang denies Trump’s role in his return as Nvidia CEO: Report
Steve Jobs made a comeback at Apple
Apple founder Steve Jobs left the company in 1985 following differences with then-CEO John Sculley. He returned in 1997 as CEO and resigned in 2011, shortly before his death.
His return marked an important period for Apple. The company flourished under what came to be known as Jobs 2.0, with the introduction of the concept of a computer as a 'digital hub', along with products such as the iPod and iPhone.
Robert Iger returned to Disney
Robert Iger first became CEO of Disney in 2005. He left the position in 2020, but the company's board asked him to return in 2022 when Disney faced operating losses in its streaming business.
His return placed him back at the head of the entertainment company during a difficult period for its streaming operations.
Michael Dell returned as CEO after stepping down
Michael Dell founded Dell Inc in the 1980s and served as its CEO until 2004, when he stepped down to become chairman.
He returned as CEO in 2007 and led the company through its merger with EMC. The merger resulted in the emergence of Dell Technologies.
Also read: China warns Huang comeback doesn't end 'malicious' risks from US
Jack Dorsey led Twitter for a second time
Jack Dorsey founded the social media platform now known as X and became its CEO in 2006. In 2008, co-founder Evan Williams took over the role while Dorsey continued as chairman.
Dorsey returned as CEO in 2015 and held the position for another six years.
Howard Schultz had three separate terms at Starbucks
Howard Schultz served as Starbucks CEO on three separate occasions. He launched the company's coffeehouse model in the 1980s before stepping down in 2000.
He returned in 2008 and led the company for another nine years. Schultz later served a final term as interim CEO for a year until March 2023.
Also read: Jensen Huang is back, and so are the memes: A look at posts celebrating his return to Nvidia
Can Huang's return set a precedent?
Huang's 11-day turnaround makes his return one of the fastest high-profile CEO comebacks. However, his case is different from the others because of the US government's direct involvement in the board's deliberations.
Michael Useem, emeritus professor of management at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, said he could not recall a similar instance in which a US president or someone in the administration directly intervened and asked a particular person to take over a company.
Useem also noted that the situation was unusual because the company was not partly owned by the US government or beholden to it. He described the development as a possible one-off event, while raising the question of whether it could set a precedent.