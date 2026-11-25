However, Huang's case differs from other corporate comebacks because the US government played a direct role in the board's decision-making.

Yet, some of the biggest names in American business have managed to return to the top after losing their positions. The latest name to draw attention is Jensen Huang , whose return has placed him among a select group of business leaders who have made high-profile comebacks.

Jensen Huang, chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks at the Nvidia GTC event on the sidelines of Computex 2026 in Taipei. (Bloomberg)

In Hollywood, a hero's comeback is often the most exciting part of the story. After facing setbacks, losing everything or being pushed out, the character returns stronger and reclaims the spotlight. In the corporate world, however, such comebacks are far less common.

His return also brings attention to several well-known business leaders who stepped away from their companies and later returned to the top. From Apple founder Steve Jobs to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, several prominent executives have made comebacks after losing their positions.

Here are some of the high-profile CEOs who returned to lead their companies after stepping down or being removed.

Also read: Donald Trump's intervention in Jensen Huang's reinstatement puts Nvidia under scrutiny

Sam Altman returned to OpenAI within days Sam Altman's return to OpenAI in November 2023 was one of the most famous corporate comebacks. He resumed his position as CEO just four days after the company's board fired him.

The return came after nearly all of OpenAI's staff threatened to quit following his removal. The situation changed after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Altman could lead a new research team.

Altman's return marked a quick turnaround, with the company seeing its leadership crisis take a different direction within days.

Also read: Jensen Huang denies Trump’s role in his return as Nvidia CEO: Report

Steve Jobs made a comeback at Apple Apple founder Steve Jobs left the company in 1985 following differences with then-CEO John Sculley. He returned in 1997 as CEO and resigned in 2011, shortly before his death.

His return marked an important period for Apple. The company flourished under what came to be known as Jobs 2.0, with the introduction of the concept of a computer as a 'digital hub', along with products such as the iPod and iPhone.

Robert Iger returned to Disney Robert Iger first became CEO of Disney in 2005. He left the position in 2020, but the company's board asked him to return in 2022 when Disney faced operating losses in its streaming business.

His return placed him back at the head of the entertainment company during a difficult period for its streaming operations.

Michael Dell returned as CEO after stepping down Michael Dell founded Dell Inc in the 1980s and served as its CEO until 2004, when he stepped down to become chairman.

He returned as CEO in 2007 and led the company through its merger with EMC. The merger resulted in the emergence of Dell Technologies.

Also read: China warns Huang comeback doesn't end 'malicious' risks from US

Jack Dorsey led Twitter for a second time Jack Dorsey founded the social media platform now known as X and became its CEO in 2006. In 2008, co-founder Evan Williams took over the role while Dorsey continued as chairman.

Dorsey returned as CEO in 2015 and held the position for another six years.

Howard Schultz had three separate terms at Starbucks Howard Schultz served as Starbucks CEO on three separate occasions. He launched the company's coffeehouse model in the 1980s before stepping down in 2000.

He returned in 2008 and led the company for another nine years. Schultz later served a final term as interim CEO for a year until March 2023.

Also read: Jensen Huang is back, and so are the memes: A look at posts celebrating his return to Nvidia

Can Huang's return set a precedent? Huang's 11-day turnaround makes his return one of the fastest high-profile CEO comebacks. However, his case is different from the others because of the US government's direct involvement in the board's deliberations.

Michael Useem, emeritus professor of management at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, said he could not recall a similar instance in which a US president or someone in the administration directly intervened and asked a particular person to take over a company.

Useem also noted that the situation was unusual because the company was not partly owned by the US government or beholden to it. He described the development as a possible one-off event, while raising the question of whether it could set a precedent.