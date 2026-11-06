I paid ₹2.68 lakh for a Disney Adventure cruise with kids: What I loved, skipped and would do again

We paid approximately ₹2.68 lakh for our Disney Adventure cruise for a family of four, two adults and two 10-year-olds, based on current currency conversions. We paid for the holiday ourselves, so I went in with the same questions I have before any expensive family trip. What will we actually enjoy? What can we happily skip? And after spending this much, will we feel like we got enough out of a cruise that does not even stop at another port? Turns out, the lack of port days was the least of my concerns.

A few hours into the Disney Adventure, I realised we did not need somewhere else to go. There was enough happening on the ship, and quite often the best thing we could do was stop trying to fit everything in.

Pack your walking shoes and actually walk around I wanted to see every floor and every little corner of the ship, so we walked a lot. Comfortable shoes are not optional here. There is plenty to find when you are not rushing from one booking to another. We would walk around, stop for coffee, find food, see what was happening on another deck and eventually end up somewhere we had not planned to visit. The boys also spent around an hour every day at Oceaneer Club, which is free. That became our time to walk around without the children and see parts of the ship at our own pace. One hour of child-free wandering on a family holiday felt surprisingly good. The more we walked around, the less I cared that there was no port waiting for us.

Ironcycle is fun, but I would not lose two hours to it We were lucky enough to get booking slots for Ironcycle Test Run, so we managed to ride without sacrificing a huge chunk of the day. I enjoyed it. There is obvious novelty in riding a roller coaster at sea, and I am glad we did it. Would I stand in a queue for one or two hours for the same experience? Probably not. This is particularly true if Universal Studios Singapore is also part of your holiday. There will be plenty of rides waiting for you there. On the ship, I would rather spend those two hours finding something I cannot do once I am back on land. Getting a slot worked perfectly for us. We rode it, enjoyed it and carried on with our day.

I would skip the booked character meet-and-greets This might sound odd on a Disney cruise, but I would happily skip the scheduled character photographs next time. Booking a slot on the app does not necessarily mean walking in at that time, getting your photograph and leaving. You can still end up standing in a long line. After spending time getting a booking and then potentially waiting another 40 minutes for a photograph, I started questioning how badly we really needed that photograph. The characters and princesses are around the ship anyway. Let a few of those encounters happen naturally. They are happy to pose, the moment feels less staged, and you have not spent a sizeable part of your afternoon waiting for it. I would take my child for a free ice cream instead. Better still, find the water guns on the top decks and blast each other. The boys had far more fun doing that than they would have standing patiently in another line.

We quickly worked out our own food routine You can take food back to your room, and with two children, we used that freedom. I gave the boys empty snack boxes that they could fill with treats and things they wanted to eat later. It was much easier than having them carry heavy plates back to the cabin. Our Thermosteel bottles came everywhere too. We kept ours filled with cold water, and the boys would refill theirs with Minute Maid juice from the free juice and soda machines. I would also make time for at least one proper sit-down breakfast at Navigator's Club. They serve masala dosa, and there was something wonderfully silly about sitting in the middle of the ocean, far from India, and eating a dosa. It felt so familiar in a setting that was anything but. Then there is Bacha Coffee. If you drink coffee, the sit-down breakfast is a good time to enjoy it. You can order multiple cups instead of grabbing one while rushing somewhere. Bacha Coffee is also available in the rooms, and those little packs make rather good souvenirs to take home. Our sit-down meals eventually became my preferred place for my daily caffeine fix.

Disney got gluten-free food right My son cannot eat gluten, so food on any family holiday needs a little more thought. Disney handled this extremely well. He was given gluten-free bread every day and even gluten-free naan with his curry at dinner. At the restaurants, chefs came out and spoke to us about what he could eat and what he needed to avoid. What stayed with me was the attitude. There were no irritated expressions or any sense that his dietary requirement was creating extra work. The concern was always about finding something he could safely eat and enjoy. Dessert was not an afterthought either, and neither was it a compromise for my son the way it usually is whenever we travel. During rotational dining, he had several gluten-free dessert choices each night. It meant we could sit down for dinner without starting every meal with a complicated discussion about what he was going to eat.

Avengers Assemble was the highlight for us Avengers Assemble was easily our favourite show. We arrived early and got a spot towards the front, which I would absolutely do again. Being close to the action changed the experience completely, especially for the boys. This is one event I would actually plan my evening around.

At the other end of the effort scale was watching a movie from the pool. The boys stayed in the water for the film, ate afterwards and slept incredibly well that night. I will take that combination on any family holiday.

Paying in instalments changed how the cost felt This is one part of Disney's booking system that I really liked. You can book months in advance and pay in instalments. I would happily look at booking around 10 months ahead if I knew our travel dates. For a holiday costing approximately ₹2.68 lakh for four people (JUST FOR THE CRUISE), spreading those payments made the expense feel far more manageable for us. It also meant we could continue saving for Singapore and the spending we knew would come with the rest of the trip. Instead of one huge holiday bill landing at once, the cruise was gradually paid for before we left. And this helped manage the other expenses like flights, visas, hotel bookings on the mainland, attraction passes and more easily as we got to the actual holiday.

Even the bathroom toiletries surprised me I have been on a few cruises, and the bathroom amenities are not normally something I come home talking about. Disney changed that. The toiletries were among the best I have used on a cruise. It sounds like a tiny detail compared with roller coasters and Avengers shows, but good bathroom products are very welcome after a long day spent walking around a massive ship.

It also meant there were a few things I did not need to pack.