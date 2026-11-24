“It is foreseeable that the malicious attempts to sow discord in China-US relations will not automatically disappear simply because Huang has been reinstated,” said the article, published after midnight in Beijing. The next round of “witch hunts” could include investigation letters, delays in export licenses and congressional hearings, it added.

Chinese state media was quick to sound a note of caution over the comeback that followed Donald Trump’s intervention. Less than three hours after the board announced Huang’s reinstatement, the nationalistic Global Times newspaper published a commentary urging China to “remain vigilant.”

Jensen Huang’s return to the helm of Nvidia Corp. restores the AI industry’s most prominent opponent of chip controls against China. Already, Beijing has signaled it sees little reason to expect Washington’s restrictions to ease.

The comments reflect likely unease in China over the depth of anti-China sentiment exposed by Huang’s downfall. His return also does little to resolve a more urgent dilemma: how to respond to sweeping new US restrictions over access to advanced Nvidia chips and risk a trade truce set to expire Jan. 10.

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An immediate test of Beijing’s response comes Friday, when its suspension of a ban on exports of gallium, germanium and antimony to the US expires. China suspended the ban after Presidents Xi Jinping and Trump struck a trade truce in South Korea last year.

China imposed the ban against the US in December 2024 after Washington tightened restrictions on its semiconductor industry. The minerals are crucial for products ranging from semiconductors to ammunition, and China’s dominance of their production gives Beijing leverage over US supplies.

Allowing the suspension to expire would let Beijing retaliate without announcing new restrictions. China’s Commerce Ministry has warned the US of unspecified countermeasures if Washington proceeds with the curbs, while urging the Trump administration to resolve differences through dialogue.

“Huang’s reinstatement may influence the timing and tone of Beijing’s response, but I would expect limited change in its underlying calculation,” said Sun Chenghao, a fellow at Tsinghua University’s Center for International Security and Strategy. “For Beijing, the decisive question is whether Washington changes the restrictions themselves.”

The US rules target Chinese companies’ access to chips through overseas data centers and shipments via Singapore and several other countries. Strict enforcement could cut off a major source of computing power needed to produce cutting-edge AI models as China seeks to catch up with leading American labs.

There are already signs that Huang’s return has done little to slow Washington’s crackdown. On the day his reinstatement was announced, the Commerce Department moved to blacklist Megaspeed International, the Singapore-based company at the center of the scandal that led to Huang’s initial removal, and several related entities.

US lawmakers have also criticized Nvidia’s decision and vowed to pursue congressional investigations. Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a prominent China hawk, said Congress would pass a series of “overwhelmingly bipartisan” chip export-control bills “one way or the other.”

“This is not a sign of softening US technology policy toward China. Congressional momentum toward tighter restrictions is still moving ahead. If anything, the controversy could have the opposite effect: intensifying scrutiny of Nvidia and its relationship with the administration,” said Lizzi C. Lee, a fellow on the Chinese economy at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Still, Trump’s successful push to reinstall Huang offers Beijing some vindication for cultivating ties with the president, even as the two countries clash over technology restrictions.

“Donald Trump remains the most influential political figure in America and, in many respects, the most consequential variable in the trajectory of US-China relations,” said George Chen, a partner and chair of digital practice at The Asia Group.

That strategy was on full display last week, when China lavished hospitality on Trump during his visit to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Xi broke nearly five decades of precedent to greet his US counterpart on the tarmac and praised Trump’s effort to steady bilateral ties as “one for the history books” during their third summit of the year.

Some Chinese commentators are already portraying Huang’s return as evidence that Trump retains the power to deliver despite his party’s midterm election losses.

“It marks that President Trump has steadied his position after the midterm election debacle and rebuilt his defensive line,” Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, wrote on X.