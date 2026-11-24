It might look like an ordinary stone, but a rock that sat for decades at a Michigan farm’s doorstep was actually an extraterrestrial object. The 10.22-kg, or 22.56-pound, rock has been identified as the Edmore meteorite, a natural object found to be composed mostly of iron and belonging to a group of metallic meteorites known as IIIAB. Representative AI image of a farmer inspecting a large rock used to keep a barn door open. (AI-generated/ ChatGPT.) more

According to the Meteoritical Bulletin Database, the meteorite was reportedly found near Edmore, Michigan, in 1939 by a farmer and his father. They thought it was a meteoroid landing on their property. Instead of acknowledging the significance of the specimen, the family used it as a doorstop. For decades, it sat by the barn door until a later landowner had specialists from Central Michigan University examine it.

From a farmyard doorstop to a scientific discovery The story behind the Edmore rock is estimated to have occurred in the late 1930s. As noted by the Meteoritical Bulletin, the story was handed down until it reached the man who bought the farm in 1988. This man reported that, when he was touring the farm with the previous owner, he noticed the large rock, which was apparently used to prop open a barn door. The owner informed him that it had fallen from the sky many years earlier. He further explained that the older man was awakened at some point by a very loud bang and found a hollow in the ground the next morning, where the large rock was still warm from the impact.

The rock was still there as a doorstop for many years, but the owner began to think of the strange object after reports of another meteorite landing near Hamburg, Michigan, in January 2018 appeared. He thought it might be related to the unusual rock in his barn and contacted university geology professor Monaliza Sirbescu for analysis. Her initial analysis found it wasn't an ordinary rock, and subsequent testing determined it was an iron meteorite, which led the university to arrange further examination.

Laboratory analysis reveals its extraterrestrial composition This specimen was subsequently observed more closely, with a portion sent to the Smithsonian Institution for identification and classification. Researchers used microscopic examination and chemical analysis to determine its mineral composition and distinguish it from other meteorites. According to the scientific report published in the Lunar and Planetary Institute, the meteorite is roughly tri-lobed and about 17 x 20 x 23 centimetres across. It is pitted with numerous large depressions and still exhibits portions of light from its passage through the atmosphere. The fusion crust is a result of the intense heating experienced during the entry of the meteor into our atmosphere.

The study also identified an internal structure that is typical of magnetic fields. When polished and etched, the sample presents the Widmanstätten structure, a pattern of interlocking metallic bands that has been observed in iron meteorites. These crystalline structures form as an iron-nickel alloy gradually cools for long periods of time. The sample is made up of kamacite and taenite, two minerals that consist of iron and nickel, along with the mineral schreibersite, which contains iron, nickel, and phosphorus.